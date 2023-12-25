My Demon Ep 9-10 review: Song Kang & Kim Yoo Jung's romance pauses for a week as fans unmask the villain

Name: My Demon MY DEMON(Netflix)

Cast: Kim Yoo Jung,Song Kang, Lee Sang Yi, Kim Hae Sook, and more

Airing date: 24th November

Streaming platforms: Netflix, SBS

Director: Kim Jang Han Kwon Da Som

Genre: Comedy, Romance

Number of episodes: 16 (airs every Friday-Saturday)

My Demon plot

The SBS show is about a 200-year-old demon named Jeong Gu Won. He uses his charm to navigate the world. The story revolves around Do Do Hee, a wealthy and cold-hearted CEO. She gets involved with Gu Won, who usually makes deals with people, taking advantage of them. But when he tries to bind Do Do Hee's soul, something goes wrong. Now, he's powerless and bound to her instead. Their unusual situation leads to a contract marriage. Love is a difficult journey filled with obstacles and constant dangers to one's life.

My Demon ep 9-10 recap

Episode 9 ignited with a passionate encounter between Jung Gu Won and Do Do Hee, immersed in their deep love and momentarily forgetting past perils. Song Kang's Jeong Gu Won, reveling in his human experiences, shares a date with Kim Yoo Jung's Do Do Hee. However, a tragic incident in episode 10 draws them together, as they find themselves protecting each other. As the episode concludes, Jung Gu Won faces a critical decision: choosing between saving Do Do Hee's life or avoiding instant combustion for himself.

My Demon Episode 9-10 review

Jeong Gu Won and Do Do Hee embrace their newfound feelings, sharing dates and couple moments. Fans, despite missing the usual banter, are enthralled by the episode's emotional highs and lows. Jung Gu Won seeks guidance from a mysterious homeless woman who reveals she granted him power but didn't take it away. She discloses that the power is in the wrong hands, and to safeguard it, Do Do Hee must make a sacrifice. In parallel, Jin Ga Young informs Ju Seok Hoon of Jung Gu Won's true identity during a brief conversation.

Does Do Do Hee die in ep 10 of My Demon

Of course! Jeong Gu Won and Do Do Hee narrowly escape death. After spending a day together the dedicated couple heads back to the lake to recreate the tattoo and power exchange. But before they can act, there is a blast that occurs inside the store while Do Do Hee is inside, and Jung Gu Won rushes to her aid before Ju Seok Hoon gets there. It appears that the tattoo has returned to Jung Gu Won's hand.

Who is the villain in My Demon?

Although fans believe that Noh Seok Min is the main antagonist, there may be more nuance to the character. Because of the amount of criticism that Jin Ga Young and Ju Seok Hoon have received for their acts, the audience is beginning to question whether or not they are the real bad guys with ulterior motives.