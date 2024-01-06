BTS’ Jungkook and Jimin, bond as companion soldiers in new military photos: ‘Maknaes together’

New photos featuring BTS' maknaes Jungkook and Jimin have surfaced online. Following the exclusive snapshot of RM and V, the official military website of South Korea has released another unit picture, capturing Jungkook and Jimin donning military uniforms. Despite the earlier announcement that new or exclusive photos of BTS members wouldn't be released due to intellectual property rights issues with HYBE, it appears that this restriction doesn't apply when it comes to group photos. BTS’ Jungkook and Jimin(The Camp)

New photos of BTS’ Jungkook and Jimin from military surfaces

The recent photos feature the duo, enlisted in the military under the companion soldiers program, scheduled to train together possibly under the guidance of the oldest member, Jin. The pictures capture them posing side by side. Despite Jungkook's face being mostly covered, his distinct facial features were recognizable. Meanwhile, Jimin exuded a calm and gentle demeanor with his head held high. Notably, Jungkook had one hand on Jimin's shoulder.

The Camp, a website facilitating communication between family members and soldiers, had previously removed BTS from their 'Star Soldier list.' This action came after witnessing a sudden surge in traffic on the website leading it to crash leading to a legal dispute with BTS' management company. Not only were BTS members affected, but idols from other major management companies were also removed due to intellectual property rights concerns raised by BIGHIT MUSIC.

This change implies that the app won't release individual images of the idols taken when they were serving in the military, but it doesn't completely rule out the potential of collective shots. Like the pictures of RM and V, the most recent ones of Jungkook and Jimin show them with other soldiers.

BTS military schedule

Presently, all BTS members are fulfilling their military service. The group plans to reunite in 2025. The oldest member, Jin, who enlisted first, is set to complete his service in early 2024, with J-Hope and Suga to follow in order. During their solo periods, the trio has plans to release new songs.