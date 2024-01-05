BTS makes first-ever US comic book debut chronicling K-pop rise & military service: FAME

BTS members Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, RM, V, Jungkook, and Suga have added another accomplishment to their list. The South Korean boy band, who brought the Hallyu wave to global music lovers, has received a special 22-page feature in TidalWave Comics' popular FAME franchise. The fandom is thrilled appreciating every second on behalf of their idols who are serving in the military. This series has previously featured other celebrities, such as Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, and many more. BTS' Tidal Wave comics unveiled in the US(Tidal Wave, Bighit Music)

Comic book on K-pop group BTS

South Korea's K-pop juggernaut BTS got a special shoutout from the famous TidalWave Comics. This 22-page graphic novel is part of the FAME series, which celebrates musical icons. The book tells the incredible story of how these seven singers from Seoul became global superstars and youth’s voices. Debuting with a small agency BigHit to making it huge at global platforms such as UNESCO and UNICEF, BTS, known for their catchy songs and positive messages, has been winning hearts worldwide since they started in 2013.

What is BTS comic book about

This comic book, famous for portraying the life stories of celebrities through vibrant illustrations, does more than just highlighting BTS' fame and hit songs. It explores their unexpected journey from pop idols to soldiers, offering a new perspective on their incredible story and future possibilities.

Where are BTS members now

After much public discussion, BTS chose to follow their national obligation and joined the South Korean military, fulfilling the mandatory service required of all able-bodied men between 18 and 28.

When will BTS reunite

The K-pop group under HYBE labels is planning to reunite in 2025 after the comeback of all the members from the military. The first one to return is the oldest member and Epiphany singer Jin in February 2024. Followed by J-Hope, Suga, and other members in order.