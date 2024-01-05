Who is Lee Gwanhee: 3 things about Single's Inferno's basketball star and ‘Mr. popular red flag’

Lee Gwanhee has got the game on the court and hearts racing in the dating inferno. The basketball star gaining public attention on Netflix's hit reality show Single's Inferno, has become a fan favorite (with a healthy dose of side-eye). The sole contestant effortlessly holding the attention of three females in the inferno, entered the show with heightened confidence, convinced that his enduring charm would attract all the female singles. It appears he was not wrong. However, upon his entrance, one of the judges exclaimed that he was already famous. So, who is Lee Gwanhee, and what is his real identity? Lee Gwanhee Single's Inferno contestant(Lee Gwanhee IG, Netflix)

Meet Single's Inferno 3’s Lee Gwanhee

Lee Gwanhee, the charming basketball star from Single's Inferno, might not be lighting up the show's scoreboard with love just yet. But on the real court, he's a pro! He shoots hoops for the Changwon LG Sakers, scoring an average of 9 points per game. Whether he finds romance on TV is a toss-up, but when it comes to basketball, he's got a game! Lee Gwanhee is a shooting guard and is a frequent in the Korean Basketball League (KBL).

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Also read: BTS’ V and RM earn coveted ‘blue tag’: Here's what it means in South Korean military

Lee is well known public figure owing to his involvement in various sports campaigns. He also has a YouTube channel on which he posts daily accounts of his adventures both on and off the field. Having been involved in the Korean Basketball League since 2020, he provides an inside look at the life of a professional basketball player on the platform. His channel has a decent following which is only skyrocketing after he entered into the inferno.

Several K-media sources report that this isn't the contestant's first attempt to join the South Korean dating show on Netflix. Lee Gwan Hee previously applied for the second season but didn't make the cut.

Also read: Canceled: Netflix axes second seasons for popular K-dramas; Is your fav on the list?

Koreaboo reported, as per producer Kim Jae Won “He actually applied for Season 2, but it fell through at the time due to opposition from the team. After two years of persuasion, he was able to participate, and I am very grateful to the team."

Lee Gwanhee’s trip to paradise

The basketball player appears to be the top pick among all the 26-year-old female contestants. Currently, he is in the process of choosing between Choi Hae Seon, Choi Min Ji, and Yun Han Jeong. However, the situation might change as he keeps stringing along all the girls, and while some are contemplating giving up on him, he has not made his final decision.

Lee Gwanhee nicknamed as ‘red flag’ by viewers

Lee Gwanhee's confusing actions have left viewers and contestants alike frustrated and questioning his intentions. His conflicting actions have earned him the title of "Mr. Red Flag.” Despite Gyu Ri's hopes, Gwanhee chose Hae Seon for their trip to Paradise Island. Next, he seemed drawn to Han Jeong at one point, but then avoided her, leaving her confused and hurt. Min Ji expressed strong feelings for him, but he gave her mixed signals, ultimately leading to tears and disappointment.