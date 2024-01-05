BTS’ V and RM earn coveted ‘blue tag’: Here's what it means in South Korean military

BTS members V and RM, who enlisted ahead of Jimin and Jungkook, are leaving a lasting impression with their extraordinary talents. Renowned for their commanding stage performances, these K-pop stars are now proving their mettle in the military. 'The Camp,' a website known for sharing glimpses of soldiers in service, has released a series of photos featuring V and RM posing with their fellow service members in their unit. BTS members V and RM at Nonsan Training Center(The camp)

Also read: BLACKPINK's Jisoo signs with brother's agency, for solo career: Report

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

BTS’ V and RM new military pictures released

A few photos that were released showed both the Indigo and Layover singers posing alongside their respective military units. Another batch of group photos of the recruits was released by the Nonsan Training Center on January 4 KST. V was noticed wearing the platoon leader tag in the first group images that were made public last week, but in the most recent set, RM is the one who stands out with the blue tag slung over his shoulder.

Also read: K-dramas January 2024 releases: Doctor Slump to Gyeongseong Creature 2, 10 shows to begin your New Year with

Each picture was taken separately. Notably, V has chosen to hide the lower portion of his face in these most recent pictures. It is important to note that we have already updated you regarding V's choice to join the Army's Capital Defense Command Special Task Force.

What is the Blue tag in the South Korean military?

In the South Korean army, the coveted "blue tag" marks a soldier as elite, honed to exceptional skill in fields like marksmanship and fitness. Earning this tag in the South Korean military is a badge of honor, awarded to the most skilled troops only given after rigorous training. This system identifies and promotes top talent, boosting the overall strength and readiness of its armed forces.

The Camp, a South Korean military app that initially refrained from featuring BTS members' pictures due to an IP dispute with HYBE, appears to have undergone a shift. Despite this policy change, recent photos from The Camp reveal V and RM alongside other service members. This exception might stem from the fact that the K-pop idols are participating in group photos rather than individual shots.