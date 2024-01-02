BLACKPINK's Jisoo signs with brother's agency, for solo career: Report

close_game
ByAditi Srivastava
Jan 02, 2024 10:12 AM IST

Blackpink's Jisoo chooses to pursue solo activities under her brother's agency after not renewing contract with YG Entertainment

BLACKPINK's Jisoo, following her decision not to renew her individual contract with YG Entertainment, has reportedly chosen to pursue solo activities under her brother's agency. The Flower singer, initially rumored to join G-Dragon’s new agency, has opted to collaborate with her family and joined forces with the agency Blisoo.

As per an exclusive K-media report that surfaced on January 2, Jisoo has reportedly joined her brother's agency, Blissoo. Blissoo is a subsidiary entertainment startup operating under Biomom, Inc. The report suggests, that the singer’s brother is the CEO of the label. Notably, while looking for experienced employees, Blissoo recently posted a job posting with Jisoo's picture fueling the speculation.

Before Jisoo, another BLACKPINK member, Jennie, made her debut with her own label, OA. Since then, the singer has been actively engaging on various social media platforms, possibly hinting at upcoming new and fresh releases from her label.

But according to All Kpop, when questioned, a Biomom, Inc. spokesperson declined to comment on the matter. They said "It's complicated to define the company's relationship with Blissoo. I don't know the CEO's family relationship either."

BLACKPINK members to not renew their contracts with YG

After renewing their group contract with YG Entertainment, the Pink Venom artists, renowned for their record-breaking world tour, collectively opted not to renew their individual contracts with the label. Effective December 29th, all four members—Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa, and Rose—decided to cease individual promotions under YG Entertainment.

This marks YG Entertainment's second major departure, following BIGBANG's G-Dragon, who signed a new contract with Galaxy Corporation. G-Dragon parted ways with his former agency after being cleared of the drug case he was involved in. YG, on the other hand has shifted its focus to their new girl group BABYMONSTER.

