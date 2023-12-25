close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / Music / BLACKPINK Jennie’s label debut and G-Dragon's exit triggers hefty market cap slide for YG entertainment

BLACKPINK Jennie’s label debut and G-Dragon's exit triggers hefty market cap slide for YG entertainment

ByAditi Srivastava
Dec 25, 2023 04:15 PM IST

YG Entertainment stock continues to fall due to G-Dragon's departure, BLACKPINK's Jennie unveils her solo label, OA, adding to YG Entertainment's struggles

The YG Entertainment roller coaster just took a stomach-churning dip, leaving investors with sweaty palms and K-Pop fans grappling with mixed emotions. With the exit of BIGBANG’s G-Dragon a veteran of YG, the K-pop agency faced another setback after Jennie announced her venture into the world of labels. Although BLACKPINK as a group has renewed the contract with the agency, the individual contract negotiation of the members still remains under wrap.

Jennie and G-Dragon(OA, G-dragon's Instagram)
Jennie and G-Dragon(OA, G-dragon's Instagram)

Also read: ‘YG’s another exit?’, BLACKPINK's Lisa releases Christmas cover for Britney Spears’ My Only Wish This Year

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

YG market cap drops by $64 Million amidst G-Dragon's exit

YG Entertainment's stock continued to fall for the fourth day in a row as of December 22, closing at 52,000 won (around 40 USD). Recent events involving G-Dragon are the main cause of the 5.11% decline, which has a ripple effect on the stock performance of the company across the board. This downturn led to a loss of approximately 83.5 billion won (around 64 million USD) from the company's market capitalization, which currently stands at 963.9 billion won (742.6 million USD).

On December 21, the singer of BANG BANG BANG inked an exclusive deal with Galaxy Corporation after parting ways with YG Entertainment. At the press conference, Jo Sung Hae, the director of Galaxy Corporation, discussed G-Dragon's joining the agency and emphasized his scheduled comeback in 2024.

BLACKPINK Jennie’s venture into the label world

Amid the company's ongoing struggle with declining stocks, it faced another setback when BLACKPINK member Kim Jennie unveiled her label, OA. The announcement was made on December 24. In a statement, the SOLO singer said “I'm excited about what's to come, as I start my solo journey in 2024 with a company that I have established called OA. Please show lots of love for my new start with oa and of course, BLACKPINK.” Now, expectations for solo ventures from other members are running high.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 25, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out