BLACKPINK's Jennie officially announces her own label OA : ‘As I start my solo journey…’

BLACKPINK member Jennie has officially entered the world of labels. The SOLO singer made her highly anticipated debut with personal label titled OA. This comes just days after the K-pop group renewed their exclusive contract with YG Entertainment. However, concerns regarding their individual contracts remained uncertain. BLACKPINK's Jennie (YG ENT)

BLACKPINK Jennie launches OA

On her social media, the Ice Cream singer gave rest to all the reports confirming her debut in the label business. The singer wrote “Hi, this is Jennie. this year was filled with many accomplishments, and I'm so thankful for all the love I've received. I'm also excited about what's to come, as i start my solo journey in 2024 with a company that i have established called oa. Please show lots of love for my new start with oa and of course, BLACKPINK”

BLACKPINK's Jennie ventures into label business

Reports about all BLACKPINK members, including Jennie, Lisa, Rosé, and Jisoo, starting their own agencies kept making headlines for months following YG's contract expiration earlier this year. However, after the K-pop band signaled their ongoing relationship with their debut agency, reports surfaced on December 23 KST that Kim Jennie has launched her own label, titled OA. The purpose of the company remains under wraps.

The official website introduction for OA reads “OA, which stands for ODDATELIER, is a space that aims to create new things that attract attention in a different way from what is usual or expected. It is a label founded by artist Jennie in November 2023.”

The website server crashed shortly after the sudden increase in traffic. Although Jennie has not officially confirmed the news, numerous K- media outlets have reported that she established her personal label back in November. Interestingly, the website listed not only Jennie but also her dog KUMA as an artist.

BLACKPINK Jennie releases the cover rendition of Snowman and Snow

After news of her label emerged online, the girl band member surprised fans with a special Christmas gift – a cover of Zion.T's Snow and Sia's Snowman. Taking to her Instagram the Pink Venom crooner wrote"I prepared two winter songs that I like. I hope you all have a warm end of the year. Merry Christmas." She continued to share a touching video video of herself in the recording studio, delivering a wonderful Christmas gift for her fans.

