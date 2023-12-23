BLACKPINK's Jennie teases the group's future projects: ‘Stay tuned, as we have so much more to share with you!'

K-pop girl band BLACKPINK is all set to unveil BLACKPINK: A VR Encore, which promises to be an immersive virtual reality experience from their special finale concert of the BORN PINK World Tour. In a new interview with Billboard, Jisoo, Jennie, Rose and Lisa talked about their first VR concert and the group's future tours. Lisa added that their goal is to create “unforgettable moments for BLINKs”. (Also read: BLACKPINK claims the highest-grossing vocal group title in history, setting three giant records) BLACKPINK talked about their future projects.(AP )

BLACKPINK on future projects

Speaking about whether they would upgrade their future tours into more immersive ways and virtual reality experiences, Lisa said, "Whether it’s more VR elements or other immersive experiences, our goal is to keep pushing boundaries and creating unforgettable moments for BLINKs."

Meanwhile, it was Jennie who added, "And to all our BLINKs, we love you and are so grateful for your unconditional support. You inspire us to be better every day, and we promise to keep bringing you music and performances that light up your world. Stay tuned, as we have so much more to share with you!"

About BLACKPINK: A VR Encore

On Tuesday, December 26, at 5 pm PT (December 27, 10 am Korean Standard Time, 6. 30 am Indian Standard Time), BLACKPINK: A VR Encore will make its Virtual debut at Meta Horizon Worlds. To attend the event, only those with Meta Quest VR headsets can secure priority seating in specific locations for the event on December 26. It is produced and directed by Emmy winners The Diamond Bros.

More details about their contract with K-pop agency YG Entertainment

A few weeks ago, in November, it was reported that BLACKPINK has renewed its contract with K-pop agency YG Entertainment. On November 15, YG said, "As of the disclosure date, negotiations for a new exclusive contract with the artists are in progress. The final results will be announced through subsequent disclosures of key management matters related to investment decisions."

