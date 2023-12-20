close_game
News / Entertainment / Music / BIGBANG's G-Dragon parts ways with YG Entertainment days after acquittal in drugs case, agency issues statement

BIGBANG’s G-Dragon parts ways with YG Entertainment days after acquittal in drugs case, agency issues statement

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Dec 20, 2023 05:52 PM IST

Galaxy Corporation announced that they will hold a press conference to explain G-Dragon’s drug-related case, acquittal and discuss his activities for next year.

BIGBANG’s G-Dragon parted ways with his agency YG Entertainment days after he was acquitted of his drug-related charges. As per a report by Soompi, YG Entertainment issued a statement confirming the same. According to the report, G-Dragon, whose real name is Kwon Ji Yong, was in talks with Galaxy Corporation earlier. (Also Read | G-Dragon to renew contract with YG Entertainment after drugs case? Agency reacts)

G-Dragon will part ways with YG Entertainment.
G-Dragon's press conference on Thursday

On Wednesday, Galaxy Corporation announced that they will hold a press conference on Thursday to explain G-Dragon’s drug-related case and his acquittal and discuss his activities for next year. They added that G-Dragon will not be part of the media conference. As per the report, G-Dragon is yet to sign an exclusive contract with Galaxy Corporation.

YG Entertainment on G-Dragon's contract with them

After the reports, a YG Entertainment source said that they couldn't share exact details of G-Dragon returning to the agency. Later, YG Entertainment released a statement on BIGBANG’s official website. It read, "This is YG Entertainment. G-Dragon was one of the representative artists our agency, and all the time together with him since his debut with BIGBANG in 2006 has been an honour."

More about G-Dragon, YG Entertainment

It also added, "We sincerely wish G-Dragon success on his new start. We ask fans for lots of cheer and support. Thank you." G-Dragon’s contract with YG Entertainment expired in June this year. YG Entertainment had then shared that though their exclusive contract with G-Dragon expired, they were collaborating with him through a different contract for activities such as advertisement.

G-Dragon's drug-use case

Recently, G-Dragon had appeared for police questioning over alleged drug use. He had said, as per Soompi, “I have not committed drug-related crimes and I'm actually here to reveal that. I think it would be good if the investigative agency would quickly and accurately state the results. I actively cooperated with the investigation, whether it was testifying or submitting hair. I answered truthfully.”

