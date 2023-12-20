G-Dragon to renew contract with YG Entertainment after drugs case? Agency reacts

G-Dragon is all over the news ever since charges against him were dropped in a drugs case. Now, reports have surfaced that he might renew his last contract with YG Entertainment. His contract with the agency ended in June. Also read: BIG BANG's G-Dragon not guilty, drug charges cleared as police close case BIGBANG member G-Dragon is yet to confirm his contract renewal.

YG Entertainment on G-Dragon

Reacting to the speculations, Allkpop quoted YG Entertainment as saying, “Regarding the rumours of a renewed contract with G-Dragon, it is difficult for us to provide confirmation at this moment.”

G-Dragon and Galaxy Corporation

Previously, there were rumours of a potential meeting between G-Dragon and Galaxy Corporation for their exclusive contract. On the other hand, the company will hold a press conference on Thursday in Seoul. The conference will address G-Dragon's acquittal from the drug allegations and also reveal his upcoming plans. G-Dragon is likely to not be a part of the event.

The drug case

On Tuesday, BIG BANG's G-Dragon aka Kwon Jiyong was declared innocent by the police. The case has been closed too. The drug crime investigation unit of the Incheon Police Agency won't be perusing the case further.

Reportedly, police relied on the sole testimony of an individual in the case. As per reports, an arrest warrant was reapplied for an unnamed person involved in the matter. The interrogation of a suspect before the arrest of said person will take place at the Incheon District Court on December 20.

An officer said, as per Naver News, "In the case of Mr Kwon, we found that there was no suspicion and concluded the investigation. We have re-applied for a warrant for another person subject to investigation.”

What's next

The singer-rapper was booked in October. Previously, there were claims of YG Entertainment distancing themselves from G-Dragon after he got wrapped up in the drug case. They had told the media, "It is difficult to respond officially as he is not currently an artist under our company.” The agency handled the artist since his debut as a part of BIG BANG. Reportedly, the singer had completed talks with Galaxy Corporation and was about to make a decision before the drug case erupted.

