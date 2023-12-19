BIG BANG's G-Dragon not guilty, drug charges cleared as police close case; his sister celebrates

BIG BANG's G-Dragon, real name Kwon Jiyong, has been found not guilty in his ongoing drug case, as per a report on Naver News. Previously, reports said his drug tests came out negative and police told media, as per JTBC, "We are not considering further identification of G-Dragon." The latest report confirms that the singer has been found officially ‘not guilty’ as cops wrapped up the case. Also read: G-Dragon and Lee Sun Gyun’s drug probe continues despite negative tests BIG BANG member G-Dragon's drug case closed: Police

G-Dragon taken off drug charges

As per the report, the drug crime investigation unit of the Incheon Police Agency who were probing the case, won't be perusing the matter further. The singer was booked by the cops in October, but not detained.

G-Dragon's fans, sister celebrate

Reacting to the news of G-Dragon's innocence, fans are celebrating his win on X. One of them wrote, “Closure.” “Sue them all,” added another fan. Someone also wrote, “Next year is the year of Dragon, please come back strong. Wishing all the best for you.” Meanwhile, G-Dragon's sister Dami Kwon also celebrated by highlighting the final verdict on her Instagram Stories and tagging the singer-rapper.

What happened in the G-Dragon drug case?

Police had previously summoned G-Dragon for investigation and collected his urine and hair samples for tests. However, all of the results were negative, which caused rumours of the singer destroying evidence.

What's next?

As reported earlier, police had decided not to carry forward the investigation after the case was passed to the prosecution who would review it if reinvestigating is needed. Officers said, as per Naver News, an arrest warrant was reapplied for an unnamed person involved, doctor A. The interrogation of a suspect before the arrest of said Doctor A will take place at the Incheon District Court on December 20.

In the matter of G-Dragon, a police officer was quoted saying, "In the case of Mr Kwon, we found that there was no suspicion and concluded the investigation. We have re-applied for a warrant for another person subject to investigation.”

