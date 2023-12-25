‘YG’s another exit?’, BLACKPINK's Lisa releases Christmas cover for Britney Spears’ My Only Wish This Year

After Jennie, BLACKPINK's Lisa, released a firecracker cover of Britney Spears' iconic Christmas bop, My Only Wish (This Year). The Money singertakes Britney's sugary sweet track and injects it with a dose of K-pop swag, making it a dancefloor anthem perfect for sparking energy at any holiday party. Fans from both fandoms are on cloud nine, claiming it as the perfect 'queen meets queen' moment. BLACKPINK LISA(Lisa's Instagram)

Lisa's Britney cover turns up the heat on Christmas tunes

Lisa's cover of Britney Spears' beloved Christmas song was released a day after Jennie announced her solo venture into the world of labels. Amidst swirling individual contract negotiations, fans believe that the immediate cover release by the K-pop idol suggests that the individual projects of the artists are no longer under the control of the management company.

On December 25, the singer of LALISA shared a bombshell retro-styled picture on her Instagram account. She captioned the post, "Christmas present for my BLINKS. Have a wonderful holiday."

Fans speculate Lisa will launch her solo label

It's not just the cover song that's making waves; fans find the manner in which the song and picture were released suspicious. Following Jennie's black and white canvas cover picture for her solo label OA, Lisa's similar picture has become a hot topic of discussion.

A reddit user wrote “So now that her solo stuff is not being managed by YGE anymore she immediately releases her first ever song cover on youtube? YGE was probably holding her back then. I'm glad she's more free now!”, another one said “The pic she dropped on IG for this reminds me so much of the ones Jennie dropped to announce OA.” Although the K-pop star has not yet stated her position regarding her solo project, her new Christmas cover on YouTube is receiving a ton of support and affection from fans.

Britney Spears’ My Only Wish This Year gets Lisa’s spin

My Only Wish (This Year) is a beloved Christmas song in the teen pop genre performed by the American singer Britney Spears. First included on the Christmas compilation album Platinum Christmas, the song is about Britney Spears asking Santa Claus for a romantic partner for the holidays. The song has a good, danceable vibe to it owing to its catchy and upbeat pace and basic instruments.