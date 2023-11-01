BLACKPINK's Lisa vanishes from Weibo, fans in shock

BLACKPINK's Lisa's personal account on Weibo has mysteriously disappeared, leaving fans and followers in shock. Weibo, one of China's leading social media platforms, notified users that Lisa's account was no longer accessible, citing alleged violations of its rules as the reason. BLACKPINK's Lisa's Weibo account mysteriously disappears, leaving fans shocked.

The unexpected disappearance of Lisa's Weibo account has raised eyebrows, especially in light of recent controversies surrounding the K-pop sensation's performance at a burlesque club. According to reports, Lisa faced a substantial backlash for her participation in the Crazy Horse show. The consequences of her involvement even extended to Chinese celebrities who attended the event, with rumors of blacklisting circulating within the entertainment industry.

Up to this point, neither Lisa nor Weibo has issued an official statement addressing the termination of her account, leaving fans and followers in suspense. The world had been buzzing with excitement over BLACKPINK Lisa's Crazy Horse performances since the announcement of her participation in early September.

The shows, which ran from September 28 to 30, drew the attention of fans and celebrities from various nationalities who turned up to support Lisa during her highly anticipated acts. These performances marked a significant moment in her career and a unique opportunity to showcase her talents on a global stage.

Last month, Lisa delighted fans by sharing a series of pictures from her cabaret act, where she performed in five special shows, featuring both solo acts and group numbers. In an Instagram post, she expressed her gratitude, saying, "Such an amazing experience at Crazy Horse Paris. Thank you, everyone, for making this happen. Call me whenever you need someone to fill a spot."

Due to the club's strict no-recording policy, Lisa's mesmerizing cabaret performances were exclusively witnessed by fans who held tickets to the show, adding an air of mystique to her artistic venture.