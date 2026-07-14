Harrison Ford's diet in focus as Indiana Jones actor's ripped physique during LA bike ride turns heads

Photos and videos of the famous actor quickly spread online, and fans were amazed by how lean and muscular he looked.

Hollywood legend Harrison Ford caused a flurry online by showing off a very fit, muscular body during a solo bike ride in Los Angeles . The 83 year old Indiana Jones star, who turned 84 on July 13, 2026, showed that age is just a number as he braved the hot southern California heat in athletic gear.

The actor was seen around LA this weekend. He started with a low cut black cycling bib, and his muscular arms, sculpted shoulders, and lean chest showed as he rode along.

After finishing his tough workout, Ford took a break to cool down. He was photographed pulling a white T-shirt from his backpack to wear over his black compression shorts. He finished his sporty look with black riding shoes, dark sunglasses, matching black gloves, and a white helmet.

Co-stars have always been amazed by Ford’s amazing stamina. While filming Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, his on screen partner, Mads Mikkelsen said Ford would finish a long, tough night shoot and immediately go for a 50-kilometre mountain bike ride instead of sleeping. Mikkelsen joked, "Harrison is a monster of a man — a very nice monster."

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Harrison Ford's diet and fitness plan In an interview with Men's Health, Ford talked about his practical fitness approach with his longtime trainer, Jaime Milnes. Instead of heavy, strain filled bodybuilding, Milnes focuses on core stability and full body conditioning using only basic dumbbells and medicine balls.

Ford explained his fitness philosophy saying "I believe in training for injury prevention more than anything else. I'm an old fart and I need to protect myself."

He also said he doesn’t spend all his time in a gym. He also said he went to gym a bit. Instead, he liked natural, outdoor cardio activities like playing tennis, skiing, and his favorite cycling.

Ford’s diet is equally important. On The Ellen DeGeneres Show, he had said he cut out dairy and most meat from his daily meals, choosing mostly vegetables and fresh fish.

"I just decided I was tired of eating meat," Ford explained regarding his clean diet. "And I know it's not really good for the planet and it's not really good for me."

Even though he joked with Ellen that his daily green diet is "really boring," the impressive results show it works.

Ford is balancing his busy, high-energy life with a full Hollywood schedule. He recently starred in Apple TV+’s hit comedy Shrinking with Jason Segel, and was the lead in the Paramount+ popular western drama 1923.

(By: Tusharika Tripathi)