Why Harrison Ford doesn’t care if he looked ridiculous while filming the Red Hulk; ‘it’s not magic, it’s commerce’

Harrison Ford is doing everything for the money — and we love him for it! The iconic actor recently gave us a peek behind the curtain of his no-holds-barred approach to his role in Captain America: Brave New World. The film has been making waves, and while Anthony Mackie’s new Captain America is getting tons of praise, many fans are still reeling from Ford’s show-stealing turn as Red Hulk. But Ford? He couldn’t care less about how crazy he looked during his transformation into the big, red, angry monster. Harrison Ford as the Red Hulk

In an interview promoting the movie with MTV’s Josh Horowitz, Ford dropped a gem of wisdom that had fans chuckling. When asked how he managed to avoid cringing at the thought of looking utterly ridiculous on set as the Red Hulk, Ford channelled his inner Don Draper from Mad Men and fired back, “I don’t want to break your bubble... but that’s what the money is for.” As the conversation continued, Ford clarified that his lack of self-consciousness wasn’t due to some mystical, Jedi-like ability to zone out of embarrassment. Nope, it was the almighty dollar. “It’s not magic. It’s commerce,” Ford quipped, showing that even a seasoned legend like him knows where his bread is buttered.

But wait! Just when you thought he might have turned into a full-on mercenary, Ford quickly dialled it back — ever the professional. “Which is not to say that I’ll take money for anything,” he clarified with a wink. “No, I want to make sure that the trip I’m on is one that an audience will follow and want to follow.” So, it’s not all about the Benjamins, but let’s be real — money definitely helps. And because no Harrison Ford interview is complete without a little dose of hilarity, he went on to jokingly mention that his Marvel contract has a special clause preventing the release of behind-the-scenes footage of him as Red Hulk. Can you blame him? We’re sure he’d rather let the magic happen on-screen.

Naturally, fans on the internet had a field day with Ford’s candidness. One person pointed out, “I think halfway through his response he realized he had to dial it back to avoid completely trashing the movie he was in.” Another commenter nailed it with, “What right there was the most authentic Harrison Ford.” And of course, someone else added, “He’s been cranky about anything nerdy since forever.”

But the burning question on everyone’s mind: At his age, why does Harrison Ford need the money? Because, folks, even legends can’t resist the sweet allure of a Marvel-sized paycheck (especially if they have a deeply expensive aviation addiction).