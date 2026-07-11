Step inside Sofia Vergara's stunning Los Angeles mansion with grand interiors, lush gardens and a dreamy pool

Sofia’s house embodies a refined Mediterranean -inspired estate infused with European heritage architecture, organic modernism, and quiet luxury. The residence draws heavily from Spanish Colonial revival and Mediterranean villa architecture. The palette features warm whites, sand, ivory, natural wood, aged brass, limestone, terracotta, olive greens, and muted earth tones.

Sofia Vergara, a Colombian-American actor and television personality, gave a glimpse of her Los Angeles mansion. In an Instagram post dated July 10, 2026, Architecture Digest India shared pictures of her mansion, featuring a grand courtyard, dreamy pool, and warm interiors. Let’s take a closer look at her house:

The highlight of the mansion is that nearly every room opens toward landscaped gardens. The large French doors and expansive windows flood interiors with daylight. Linen curtains diffuse sunlight softly, and garden views function almost like a living artwork.

The courtyard and facade The white lime-washed stucco walls reflect sunlight beautifully. It features traditional clay barrel roof tiles that provide texture and Mediterranean authenticity, and limestone planters filled with olive trees and Mediterranean shrubs frame the entrance. A shallow reflecting pool stretches across the front, blurring the transition between architecture and landscape.

Veranda and dining space The most striking architectural feature is the long barrel-vaulted ceilings, supported by oversized white arches, which create dramatic visual depth. The space feels like an open-air cloister.

It delights with rustic wooden dining tables, handwoven dining chairs, massive terracotta planters overflowing with greenery, soft linen drapery framing the garden, and stone flooring that seamlessly continues outdoors.

Living room The living room features soft plaster walls, deep arched niches, a curved staircase with wrought iron balustrades, a double-height ceiling, and an oversized stone fireplace carved from limestone.

It also has a fireplace that becomes an architectural sculpture. The vintage-inspired armchair, large indoor olive tree, black contemporary horse sculpture, and deep burgundy floral arrangement, introducing one dramatic accent colour, add drama to the room.

Into the kitchen The kitchen blends traditional craftsmanship with modern luxury. The full-height inset shaker cabinets painted in warm ivory, decorative crown moulding reaching the ceiling, and hidden storage maximising visual calm are the highlights of the space.