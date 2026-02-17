Fitness coach shares one-pan Mediterranean chicken recipe loaded with 46g protein and only 358 calories

Eating healthy is as important to staying fit as exercising well. However, with our lives seemingly getting busier every waking moment, it is not particularly easy to come up with healthy recipes that also taste delicious. Salaar's one-pan Mediterranean chicken is high in protein and low in carbs and fat. (Pinterest)

To help out with this particular predicament, online fitness coach Salaar took to Instagram on January 6 and shared a one-pan Mediterranean chicken recipe via his account @salaarfit.

The idea behind the recipe is “to make cooking and clean up stupid simple,” shared Salaar. Everything in the dish cooks at the same time, which means that one does not have to “juggle five different pans or stand over the stove all day long.”

The quantity of ingredients shared in the following recipe is meant for four servings, and is perfect for even individuals who are seeking to meal prep for the week. The total macros in the recipe stand at 1434 calories, with 184 grams of protein, 50 grams of fat and 51 grams of carbohydrates.