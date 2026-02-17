Fitness coach shares one-pan Mediterranean chicken recipe loaded with 46g protein and only 358 calories
Salaar's Mediterranean chicken recipe serves four and is the perfect dish to make for meal prepping delicious, protein-rich food.
Eating healthy is as important to staying fit as exercising well. However, with our lives seemingly getting busier every waking moment, it is not particularly easy to come up with healthy recipes that also taste delicious.
To help out with this particular predicament, online fitness coach Salaar took to Instagram on January 6 and shared a one-pan Mediterranean chicken recipe via his account @salaarfit.
Also Read | Fitness influencer shares ‘zero-sugar’ strawberry and walnut muffins recipe with 9g protein and only 180 calories
The idea behind the recipe is “to make cooking and clean up stupid simple,” shared Salaar. Everything in the dish cooks at the same time, which means that one does not have to “juggle five different pans or stand over the stove all day long.”
The quantity of ingredients shared in the following recipe is meant for four servings, and is perfect for even individuals who are seeking to meal prep for the week. The total macros in the recipe stand at 1434 calories, with 184 grams of protein, 50 grams of fat and 51 grams of carbohydrates.
Each serving thus contains just 358 calories, with 46 grams of protein and only 12.5 grams each of fat and carbohydrates. The recipe is provided below:
Ingredients for Mediterranean chicken:
- 32oz (900g approx) boneless skinless chicken thigh
- 1 cup non-fat Greek yoghurt (marinade)
- 3 tbsp garum masala
- 1 tbsp salt
- 2 tbsp garlic paste
- Juice from 1 lemon
- 1 yellow bell pepper
- 1 orange bell pepper
- 1 red onion
- 2 cups cherry tomatoes
- 1/2 cup non-fat Greek yoghurt (sauce)
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 1 tbsp freshly chopped dill
Method of preparation:
- Dice your chicken thighs into one-inch cubes and season with non-fat Greek yoghurt, olive oil, garam masala, salt, garlic paste, and the juice from half a lemon
- While that marinades, dice your bell peppers, onions, and cherry tomatoes into pieces and add to your pan, seasoning with more salt and garam masala
- Add your chicken to the same sheet pan and oven bake at 375°F for 15-20 minutes, then broil for five to seven minutes
- While that cooks, prepare your sauce with the rest of your fat-free Greek yoghurt (1/2 cup), more garam masala, salt, garlic powder, black pepper, 1 tsp lemon juice, and freshly chopped dill
- Enjoy on a pita bread
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.