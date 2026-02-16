Fitness influencer shares ‘zero-sugar’ strawberry and walnut muffins recipe with 9g protein and only 180 calories
Vanshika Khurana claims to have cracked the recipe for protein loaded muffins that allows us to indulge guilt-free into our sweet cravings.
When it comes to eating healthy, desserts are arguably the most difficult things to manage. Sweets are notorious for their calorie content and the sugar spikes they cause, and substituting them completely with fruits does not always satisfy the cravings.
Also Read | London doctor shares recipe for mixed berry overnight oats loaded with 42g protein, 15g fibre
However, fitness influencer Vanshika Khurana has seemingly found a way to help out in this situation. Taking to Instagram on February 13, Vanshika shared the recipe for strawberry and walnut muffins that are loaded with protein and do not use sugar as an ingredient.
In addition to the health benefits of strawberries, which are rich in vitamin C and antioxidants, and walnuts, which are rich in omega-3, the recipe also does not use all-purpose flour. Instead, it incorporates oat flour and a scoop of cookable protein.
In all, each muffin provides 8g of protein and just 190 calories, so that we can enjoy them guilt-free. The complete recipe, which has measurements to prepare eight muffins, is provided below.
Ingredients for strawberry and walnut muffins
Wet ingredients:
- 2 ripe bananas (very well mashed)
- 75 g skyr
- 50 g melted ghee
- 50g zero-cal sweetener/ any of your choice
- 90 ml milk
- 1 tbsp lemon juice
Dry ingredients:
- 120g/1 cup oat flour
- 1 scoop cookable protein powder
- 1 tsp baking powder
- 1/2 tsp baking soda
- 1/4 tsp sea salt
- 1 tsp cinnamon (optional)
Add-ins
- 100g strawberries (finely chopped)
- 6-8 walnuts (chopped)
Method of preparation
- Preheat air fryer/oven to 160°C for 3 minutes.
- Toss strawberries with 5 g oat flour (from the 120 g)
- In a bowl, whisk together: banana + skyr + ghee + monk fruit + milk + lemon juice + vanilla. Whisk till smooth and glossy.
- In another bowl, mix oat flour + protein + baking powder + baking soda + salt + cinnamon.
- Fold dry into wet gently. Do not overmix. Slight lumps are fine.
- Fold in strawberries + walnuts.
- Let batter rest 5 minutes.
- Fill greased aluminium muffin moulds until ¾ full.
- Air fry at 150 to 155°C for 14 to 17 minutes. (If tops brown early, loosely tent with foil. Toothpick check should show moist crumbs (not wet batter). Or bake at 170°C for 16–19 minutes (until toothpick shows moist crumbs).
- Let cool for 8–10 minutes before removing.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.