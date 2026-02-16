Fitness influencer shares ‘zero-sugar’ strawberry and walnut muffins recipe with 9g protein and only 180 calories

When it comes to eating healthy, desserts are arguably the most difficult things to manage. Sweets are notorious for their calorie content and the sugar spikes they cause, and substituting them completely with fruits does not always satisfy the cravings. Vanshika Khurana uses oat flour in her strawberry walnut muffins recipe. (Pixabay)

However, fitness influencer Vanshika Khurana has seemingly found a way to help out in this situation. Taking to Instagram on February 13, Vanshika shared the recipe for strawberry and walnut muffins that are loaded with protein and do not use sugar as an ingredient.

In addition to the health benefits of strawberries, which are rich in vitamin C and antioxidants, and walnuts, which are rich in omega-3, the recipe also does not use all-purpose flour. Instead, it incorporates oat flour and a scoop of cookable protein.

In all, each muffin provides 8g of protein and just 190 calories, so that we can enjoy them guilt-free. The complete recipe, which has measurements to prepare eight muffins, is provided below.