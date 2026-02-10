London doctor shares recipe for mixed berry overnight oats loaded with 42g protein, 15g fibre

If morning shows the day, breakfast really sets the tone for the morning. While it is widely regarded as the most important meal, preparing a hearty and nutritious breakfast is not an easy task. Dr Rupy Aujla's healthy breakfast recipe can be prepared the night before. (Pinterest)

With people getting busier by the day, one often seeks easy recipes that can help them save time to prepare meals. And taking to Instagram on February 9, Dr Rupy Aujla, London-based doctor specialising in General Practice and Emergency Medicine, shared one such recipe.

Dr Aujla’s mixed berry overnight oats can not only be made in five minutes, but can also be prepared the night before to make the mornings even more hassle-free.

Each serving is loaded with 42 grams of protein and 15 grams of fibre. More delicious and healthy toppings can also be added before eating.

Along with oats, the recipe also incorporates seeds like hemp, chia and flaxseeds. These are rich sources of plant-based protein, fibre and anti-inflammatory polyphenols. Chia seeds also release mucilage when soaked, which is excellent for the gut, noted Dr Aujla.

To increase protein content, Dr Aujla suggests adding a good-quality, unflavoured protein powder. However, this ingredient is optional. The following recipe is for one serving.