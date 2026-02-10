London doctor shares recipe for mixed berry overnight oats loaded with 42g protein, 15g fibre
Dr Rupy Aujla shares mixed berry overnight oats recipe that is loaded with protein and fibre and removes the hassle of making breakfast during busy mornings.
If morning shows the day, breakfast really sets the tone for the morning. While it is widely regarded as the most important meal, preparing a hearty and nutritious breakfast is not an easy task.
With people getting busier by the day, one often seeks easy recipes that can help them save time to prepare meals. And taking to Instagram on February 9, Dr Rupy Aujla, London-based doctor specialising in General Practice and Emergency Medicine, shared one such recipe.
Dr Aujla’s mixed berry overnight oats can not only be made in five minutes, but can also be prepared the night before to make the mornings even more hassle-free.
Each serving is loaded with 42 grams of protein and 15 grams of fibre. More delicious and healthy toppings can also be added before eating.
Along with oats, the recipe also incorporates seeds like hemp, chia and flaxseeds. These are rich sources of plant-based protein, fibre and anti-inflammatory polyphenols. Chia seeds also release mucilage when soaked, which is excellent for the gut, noted Dr Aujla.
To increase protein content, Dr Aujla suggests adding a good-quality, unflavoured protein powder. However, this ingredient is optional. The following recipe is for one serving.
Ingredients for mixed berry overnight oats:
- 2 tbsp porridge oats (rolled)
- 2 tbsp flaxseed (linseed)
- 1 tbsp shelled hemp seeds
- 1 tbsp chia seeds
- 2 tbsp whey-based protein powder (unflavoured)
- 2 tbsp mixed berries (frozen)
- 1 tbsp sunflower seeds
- 150ml milk (dairy)
- 1 tsp honey
Method of preparation:
- Gather and prepare your ingredients.
- Place all ingredients into a bowl and stir to combine.
- Decant into a jar or Tupperware and place into the refrigerator to soak overnight.
- In the morning, add toppings of your choice (optional) and enjoy.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
