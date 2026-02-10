Craving a sweet treat? AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist shares 5 minute viral date bites recipe using only 4 ingredients

Craving something sweet but don’t want to send your blood sugar on a rollercoaster? That’s where smart ingredient choices make all the difference. Instead of reaching for ultra-processed desserts that leave you hungry again soon after, a balanced snack made with fibre, healthy fats, and protein can satisfy your sweet tooth while keeping you full and energised. This simple, no-bake recipe does exactly that - using wholesome ingredients to curb cravings, support steady blood sugar levels, and deliver indulgence without the crash. Try out Dr Sethi's recipe for a healthy and tasty fix for your sweet cravings! (Pinterest)

Dr Saurabh Sethi, a California-based gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard and Stanford Universities, has shared a quick and wholesome recipe for date bites - a healthier take made with peanut butter, dark chocolate, and almonds that helps keep you satiated while effectively curbing sweet cravings.

In an Instagram video shared on February 9, the gastroenterologist explains, “If you’re craving something sweet but want to avoid a blood sugar spike, this is how date bites are made. These are my absolute favourite. You only need four ingredients, no baking, and ready in five minutes.”