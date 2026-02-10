Craving a sweet treat? AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist shares 5 minute viral date bites recipe using only 4 ingredients
If you're looking for a sweet snack that will curb your cravings while keeping blood sugar levels balanced, we found the perfect recipe for you!
Craving something sweet but don’t want to send your blood sugar on a rollercoaster? That’s where smart ingredient choices make all the difference. Instead of reaching for ultra-processed desserts that leave you hungry again soon after, a balanced snack made with fibre, healthy fats, and protein can satisfy your sweet tooth while keeping you full and energised. This simple, no-bake recipe does exactly that - using wholesome ingredients to curb cravings, support steady blood sugar levels, and deliver indulgence without the crash.
Dr Saurabh Sethi, a California-based gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard and Stanford Universities, has shared a quick and wholesome recipe for date bites - a healthier take made with peanut butter, dark chocolate, and almonds that helps keep you satiated while effectively curbing sweet cravings.
In an Instagram video shared on February 9, the gastroenterologist explains, “If you’re craving something sweet but want to avoid a blood sugar spike, this is how date bites are made. These are my absolute favourite. You only need four ingredients, no baking, and ready in five minutes.”
Check out the recipe below!
Ingredients
- Medjool dates
- Natural peanut butter
- Dark chocolate (melted)
- Almonds (chopped)
Method
- Place the dates on a clean surface or lined baking paper and gently flatten each one using the back of a spoon or a rolling pin. Press slowly and evenly so the dates form a uniform base without tearing, making sure they are spread out enough to hold the toppings.
- Add a spoonful of natural peanut butter onto each flattened date. Using the back of the spoon, spread it evenly across the surface so every bite has a rich, creamy layer without overflowing at the edges.
- Drizzle the melted dark chocolate over the peanut butter layer, allowing it to gently coat the dates. You can use a spoon or piping bag to control the drizzle and ensure an even, glossy finish.
- Sprinkle chopped almonds over the chocolate while it is still warm, so they stick well. This step adds a pleasant crunch and balances the sweetness with a nutty texture.
- Transfer the prepared dates to the refrigerator or freezer and let them chill until the chocolate is completely set and firm.
Health benefits
Medjool dates
Dr Sethi highlights that Medjool dates are naturally sweet and are packed with fibres and potassium. They also contain polyphenols that slow down glucose absorption, preventing sugar spikes. He states, “Start with Medjool dates - natural sweet, high in fibre and potassium, and polyphenols that help slow glucose absorption.”
Peanut butter
Peanut butter is naturally rich in healthy fats and protein, which help keep you feeling fuller for longer, and support more stable blood sugar levels by preventing sharp spikes and crashes. Dr Sethi explains, “Add natural peanut butter. The combination of healthy fats and protein support satiety and steadier blood sugar levels.”
Dark chocolate
According to the gastroenterologist, dark chocolate is packed with flavonoids - powerful antioxidants that support heart health and also play a role in protecting and supporting brain function. He states, “Drizzle over dark chocolate, which is rich in flavonoids, associated with improved heart and brain health.”
Dr Sethi highlights that the combination of fibre, healthy fats, and protein works together to curb cravings, stabilise energy levels, and keep you satisfied for longer - making it an ideal, well-balanced snack. He emphasises, “This snack works because it combines fibre, fat, and protein, helping reduce cravings.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
