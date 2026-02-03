Fitness influencer shares guilt-free, fudgy, gooey dark chocolate brownie recipe using clean ingredients
If you are looking for a clean and easy brownie recipe that will indulge your taste buds while preventing the guilt, this one's for you!
Craving something rich, fudgy, and unapologetically chocolatey - but already dreading the guilt that usually follows? The good news is you do not have to choose between indulgence and eating better. With the right ingredients, dessert can be both satisfying and mindful, without relying on ultra-processed, store-bought brownies. That is exactly what you get with this cleaner, gooey brownie recipe that proves you really can enjoy your dessert and feel good about it too.
Preksha Jain, a fitness influencer known for sharing workout motivation and wholesome recipes on her Instagram page Body N Beyond, has shared a decadent, fudgy, and irresistibly gooey brownie recipe made using clean, better-for-you ingredients. Shared in an Instagram video on January 29, the recipe swaps in healthier ingredients and leans on the richness of dark chocolate - letting you indulge in a fudgy, gooey dessert that feels indulgent yet guilt-free.
Check out the recipe below!
Ingredients
- Whole wheat flour: 20 to 30 g (about 2 tbsp)
- Unsweetened cocoa powder: 2 tbsp
- Sugar-free sweetener: 2 to 3 tbsp (adjust to taste)
- Baking powder: ½ tsp (or a pinch of Eno)
- Greek yoghurt: 1 cup
- Milk: as needed (to make a thick brownie batter)
- Chocolate chips: for the filling (optional but worth it!)
For chocolate sauce (optional)
- Sugar-free dark chocolate: 20 to 30 g
- Butter or milk: 1 to 2 tsp
Method
- In a bowl, combine all the dry ingredients and mix well.
- Gradually add the Greek yoghurt and milk, stirring until you get a thick, smooth batter.
- Spoon the batter into your baking dish and place the chocolate chips in the centre.
- Bake until set.
Optional chocolate sauce
- Melt sugar-free dark chocolate with a little butter or milk.
- Stir until smooth and glossy.
Drizzle the melted chocolate sauce over the brownie and enjoy!
Baking options
- Air fryer: 160°C for 15 minutes
- Microwave: 3 to 5 minutes, checking at intervals
