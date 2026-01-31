Fudgy Sunday dessert? Food blogger shares raspberry chocolate truffle recipe that is equal parts healthy and indulgent
Not sure what to have for dessert after a lazy Sunday lunch? Try out this decadent raspberry chocolate truffle recipe that will keep you coming back for more!
If Sunday lunch has you craving something sweet but you don’t want to end the weekend weighed down by dessert guilt, this one might be just the answer. Think rich, fudgy chocolate truffles with a sharp, fruity hit of raspberries - indulgent enough to feel like a treat, yet made with wholesome ingredients that won’t leave you second-guessing your choice. Striking that sweet spot between comfort and balance, we found the perfect dessert recipe that proves you really can have the best of both worlds.
Food blogger Selma, who is known for sharing easy, wholesome recipes and goes by Fit Foodie Selma on social media, has unveiled a decadent raspberry chocolate truffle recipe that strikes the perfect balance between indulgence and nourishment.
In an Instagram video shared on January 29, the food blogger explains why this recipe deserves a spot on your dessert rotation - the truffles are irresistibly rich and fudgy yet made with nourishing ingredients, and the classic pairing of dark chocolate and tart raspberries is nothing short of indulgent perfection.
Check out the recipe below!
Ingredients (makes 8 big truffles)
- ½ cup unsweetened cacao powder (120 ml)
- ½ cup almond flour (120 ml)
- 3 to 4 tablespoons maple syrup
- 1 to 3 tablespoons milk of choice
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
For toppings:
- 3.5 oz or 100 g of 80% dark chocolate
- Freeze dried raspberries (crushed)
Method
- Add all the ingredients to a bowl and mix well, starting with a small amount of milk and gradually adding more until the mixture comes together smoothly.
- Scoop and roll the mixture into evenly sized balls, then arrange them on a parchment-lined plate or tray.
- Place in the freezer and allow them to set for about 1 hour, or until firm.
- Once set, dip each ball into melted dark chocolate, ensuring an even coating, and finish with a sprinkle of freeze-dried raspberries on top.
- Store in an air-tight container in the fridge or freezer until ready to enjoy.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOREshana Saha
Eshana Saha is a lifestyle journalist who writes about fashion, culture, and wellness. A passionate music enthusiast, she loves exploring the intersection of trends, taste, and storytelling.
