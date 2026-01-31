Nutritionist shares easy no-bake strawberry crème brûlée recipe loaded with 6g protein and only 145 calories

It is the last day of January, and February is at the doorstep. After what was hopefully a month of dedicatedly following through with the New Year’s resolution to get in shape, it is time to take a breather, and a sweet treat along with it. Aathira Sethumadhavan's strawberry crème brûlée delivers macros without overloading on calories. (Pinterest)

For those happy people who never had to count their calories, a sweet treat is a sweet treat nevertheless. As for those in love, it is two weeks to Valentine’s Day, and few things appear more deliciously impressive than superior dessert-making skills.

Taking to Instagram on January 28, certified nutritionist and digital content creator Aathira Sethumadhavan shared the recipe for her strawberry crème brûlée, which fits the bill for all the above scenarios.

“That crackly caramel top on a creamy strawberry base,” is how Aathira described the dish. “An easy, no-bake dessert that feels fancy but fits into your macros.”