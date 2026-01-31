Nutritionist shares easy no-bake strawberry crème brûlée recipe loaded with 6g protein and only 145 calories
Aathira Sethumadhavan's dessert recipe allows us to indulge our sweet tooth without loading up on empty calories.
It is the last day of January, and February is at the doorstep. After what was hopefully a month of dedicatedly following through with the New Year’s resolution to get in shape, it is time to take a breather, and a sweet treat along with it.
Also Read | Doctor shares protein and fibre-rich, flour-less bread recipe: Made with sunflower, chia & flaxseeds, and psyllium husk
For those happy people who never had to count their calories, a sweet treat is a sweet treat nevertheless. As for those in love, it is two weeks to Valentine’s Day, and few things appear more deliciously impressive than superior dessert-making skills.
Taking to Instagram on January 28, certified nutritionist and digital content creator Aathira Sethumadhavan shared the recipe for her strawberry crème brûlée, which fits the bill for all the above scenarios.
“That crackly caramel top on a creamy strawberry base,” is how Aathira described the dish. “An easy, no-bake dessert that feels fancy but fits into your macros.”
The measurements provided in the following recipe serve two. Each serving has 145 calories, along with six grams of protein, 17 grams of carbohydrate, and seven grams of fat.
Ingredients for no-bake strawberry crème brûlée:
- 150 g strawberries
- 15 g cashew nuts (10–12 pieces)
- 10 g makhana (fox nuts)
- 100 ml skimmed milk
- ¼ tsp vanilla essence (optional)
- Zero-calorie sweetener (to taste)
- 1 tsp sugar (for brûlée topping - again, can skip if not needed)
Method of preparation:
- Blend strawberries, cashews, makhana, skimmed milk, vanilla essence, and sweetener until thick and smooth.
- Pour into ramekins and freeze for 20–25 minutes until slightly set.
- Sprinkle ½ tsp sugar on each ramekin.
- Heat a spoon and caramelise the sugar to form a brûlée top.
- Crack, scoop, and enjoy
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.