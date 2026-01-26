Fitness coach shares chocolate chip protein pound cake recipe loaded with 17g protein, 7g fibre and 16g carbs

There are remarkably few moments in life that cannot be improved with the presence of a cake. However, for the fitness enthusiasts among us, it becomes difficult to indulge while trying to stay on track with our health goals. Salaar's chocolate chip cake has 17 g of preotein per serving. (Pinterest)

Taking to Instagram on October 24, 2025, online fitness coach Salaar shared the recipe for a chocolate chip protein pound cake via his account @salaarfit, which helps us out of this predicament.

The recipe makes eight slices, with each containing 17 grams of protein, seven grams of fibre, 16 grams of carbohydrates and only 181 calories.