Fitness coach shares chocolate chip protein pound cake recipe loaded with 17g protein, 7g fibre and 16g carbs
Salaar's protein rich chocolate chip cake is the perfect sweet indulgence that keeps us on the fitness track while allowing us to indulge cravings.
There are remarkably few moments in life that cannot be improved with the presence of a cake. However, for the fitness enthusiasts among us, it becomes difficult to indulge while trying to stay on track with our health goals.
Taking to Instagram on October 24, 2025, online fitness coach Salaar shared the recipe for a chocolate chip protein pound cake via his account @salaarfit, which helps us out of this predicament.
The recipe makes eight slices, with each containing 17 grams of protein, seven grams of fibre, 16 grams of carbohydrates and only 181 calories.
Ingredients for Chocolate Chip Protein Pound Cake:
- 90g all-purpose flour
- 90g protein (preferably casein)
- 4g baking powder
- 3g baking soda
- 2g xanthan gum
- 350g 2% Greek yoghurt
- 60g zero-calorie brown sugar
- 60g Splenda/monk fruit
- Pinch of salt
- 65g mini chocolate chips
- 14g olive oil
- 10g vanilla extract
Method of preparation:
- In one bowl, mix your all-purpose flour, casein protein (any flavour), baking powder, baking soda, xanthan gum, and a big pinch of salt
- In another larger bowl, mix your eggs, zero-cal brown sugar, and zero-cal sweetener of choice
- Then mix in your low-fat Greek yoghurt, olive oil, and vanilla extract
- Once you have a batter-like consistency, add your dry ingredients into the bowl and mix until it’s barely combined (don’t want to over-mix this batter)
- Then, with an icing spatula, make sure all the dry ingredients are fully incorporated into the wet ingredients, then mix in 50g mini chocolate chips
- Spray a 9”x5” bread loaf cooking tray with non-stick and add in your batter
- Top with another 15g mini chocolate chips and bake at 325° for approximately 35 min
- Let cool for approximately 15 min and enjoy
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
