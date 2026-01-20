Nutritionist shares why eating plenty of fibre isn’t always enough for healthy digestion: ‘Fibre never works alone’

Fibre is an important part of the daily diet and is well known for helping with bowel movements. According to the Mayo Clinic website, dietary fibre is a form of carbohydrate derived from plants that cannot be digested or absorbed by the body. They can be broadly categorised into two types: soluble and insoluble. Fibre-rich diet is not enough to beat constipation, shares Paridhi. (Pexel)

Also Read | Gastroenterologist reveals health benefits of edamame, shares easy recipe to increase protein and fibre intake

The former dissolves in water to form a gel-like substance in the stomach and slows down digestion. It is found in oats, peas, beans and psyllium, and helps lower cholesterol and blood sugar. The latter, as the name suggests, does not dissolve in water, and simply provides bulk to the food materials and helps them move down the digestive tract. Such fibres are present in whole-wheat flour, wheat bran, nuts, and beans.

Taking to Instagram on January 16, Paridhi Garg, nutritionist and founder of gut health education platform The Gut Perspective, explained why even after sufficient fibre absorption, constipation can still be a problem for some individuals. Adding more fibre is not the solution, as ‘fibre never works alone’; the following points need to be optimised.