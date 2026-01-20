Nutritionist shares why eating plenty of fibre isn’t always enough for healthy digestion: ‘Fibre never works alone’
According to Paridhi, dietary fibre needs proper hydration, exercise, measured quantity, and less stress to provide effective constipation relief.
Fibre is an important part of the daily diet and is well known for helping with bowel movements. According to the Mayo Clinic website, dietary fibre is a form of carbohydrate derived from plants that cannot be digested or absorbed by the body. They can be broadly categorised into two types: soluble and insoluble.
Also Read | Gastroenterologist reveals health benefits of edamame, shares easy recipe to increase protein and fibre intake
The former dissolves in water to form a gel-like substance in the stomach and slows down digestion. It is found in oats, peas, beans and psyllium, and helps lower cholesterol and blood sugar. The latter, as the name suggests, does not dissolve in water, and simply provides bulk to the food materials and helps them move down the digestive tract. Such fibres are present in whole-wheat flour, wheat bran, nuts, and beans.
Taking to Instagram on January 16, Paridhi Garg, nutritionist and founder of gut health education platform The Gut Perspective, explained why even after sufficient fibre absorption, constipation can still be a problem for some individuals. Adding more fibre is not the solution, as ‘fibre never works alone’; the following points need to be optimised.
1. Movement
Fibre relies on gut motility. Daily walking, gentle yoga, stretching, or even a few minutes of movement after meals can help stimulate bowel movement.
2. Hydration
Fibre draws in water to soften stool. Thus, it is helpful to sip fluids consistently through the day, not just around meals. Drinking warm water in the morning can be especially helpful.
3. Balance
Fibre works best alongside protein and healthy fats. Pairing fruits, vegetables, or whole grains with curd, eggs, paneer, dal, nuts, or seeds supports steadier digestion.
4. Speed
Sudden increases in fibre intake can overwhelm the gut. A gradual increase of approximately 10 to 15 percent per week allows the gut and microbes time to adapt comfortably.
5. Stress
The gut responds to routine and nervous system cues. Regular meal timings, adequate sleep, and slowing down while eating can support bowel movements significantly.
“Constipation isn’t just a fibre problem,” highlighted Paridhi. “It’s the gut asking for support across the whole system.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.