Gastroenterologist reveals health benefits of edamame, shares easy recipe to increase protein and fibre intake
Dr Salhab states that edamame intake helps in improving cardiometabolic health and cholesterol levels, and meeting protein goals.
When it comes to eating healthy, the importance of vegetables cannot be understated. Each comes with its own unique nutritional benefits and is generally rich in dietary fibre, vitamins and minerals. The sheer diversity of edible greens available on the planet has resulted in some vegetables becoming more popular than the rest.
While edamame is not likely to beat the likes of carrots and broccoli in popularity anytime soon, it can give them a run for their money when it comes to nutritional benefits. It is whole, immature soybeans which are often sold while still inside a pod.
According to FoodData Central of the US Department of Agriculture, 100 grams of cooked edamame contains:
- Calories - 140
- Protein - 11.54 g
- Total lipid (fat) - 7.57 g
- Carbohydrate - 8.63 g
- Fibre - 5 g
It is also rich in vitamins A, B, C, D, E, and K, as well as minerals such as calcium, iron, magnesium, phosphorus, potassium, sodium, zinc, and copper, among others.
Taking to Instagram on January 19, Florida-based gastroenterologist Dr Joseph Salhab explained the health benefits of eating edamame, while also sharing a recipe to implement it in our everyday diet.
“Edamame isn’t a trend food,” he noted. “It’s a smart, evidence-based choice.”
Health benefits of edamame
With one cup of edamame providing 18–19 g of complete plant protein, along with fibre, folate, iron, magnesium, and potassium, it is known to have the following benefits:
- Support cardiometabolic health
- Improve LDL cholesterol
- Contribute meaningfully to daily protein intake, especially in plant-forward diets
Everyday recipe using edamame
With rice being a staple diet in many families, Dr Salhab suggests adding frozen edamame to white rice just after cooking, while it is still “fresh and hot.” This will defrost the edamame and give it the perfect texture. The simple step increases the fibre and protein content of the rice and helps us meet our daily goals.
To further increase the nutritional benefit, Dr Salhab suggests cooking white rice with quinoa, which adds even more fibre to the dish and makes it a “total nutrient powerhouse” that supports the gut and the liver.
