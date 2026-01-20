Gastroenterologist reveals health benefits of edamame, shares easy recipe to increase protein and fibre intake

When it comes to eating healthy, the importance of vegetables cannot be understated. Each comes with its own unique nutritional benefits and is generally rich in dietary fibre, vitamins and minerals. The sheer diversity of edible greens available on the planet has resulted in some vegetables becoming more popular than the rest. Edamame is a rich source of protein and fibre, along with vitamins and minerals. (Unsplash)

While edamame is not likely to beat the likes of carrots and broccoli in popularity anytime soon, it can give them a run for their money when it comes to nutritional benefits. It is whole, immature soybeans which are often sold while still inside a pod.

According to FoodData Central of the US Department of Agriculture, 100 grams of cooked edamame contains:

Calories - 140

Protein - 11.54 g

Total lipid (fat) - 7.57 g

Carbohydrate - 8.63 g

Fibre - 5 g It is also rich in vitamins A, B, C, D, E, and K, as well as minerals such as calcium, iron, magnesium, phosphorus, potassium, sodium, zinc, and copper, among others.

Taking to Instagram on January 19, Florida-based gastroenterologist Dr Joseph Salhab explained the health benefits of eating edamame, while also sharing a recipe to implement it in our everyday diet.

“Edamame isn’t a trend food,” he noted. “It’s a smart, evidence-based choice.”