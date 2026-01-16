Florida neuroscientist reveals best time to take magnesium: ‘One of the most important minerals for your brain’

Taking to Instagram on January 15, Robert WB Love, a Florida-based neuroscientist who is working on reversing Alzheimer’s , explained why magnesium is an essential mineral for our diet, while also sharing the best time of the day to have it.

A healthy body requires a steady supply of both macro and micronutrients to maintain itself. One of the most critical elements in the latter group is magnesium , a mineral that is known to be important for the brain.

Usefulness of magnesium “Magnesium is one of the most important minerals for your brain,” stated Robert. “Research studies, dissection studies of Alzheimer's brains found that Alzheimer's brains were deficient in magnesium compared to a healthy brain, which means magnesium deficiency is a risk factor for Alzheimer's disease.”

He noted that the mineral is used in over 300 enzymatic processes in the body, and is essential for brain health, bone health, immune function, as well as providing energy.

“It's so essential that if you don't have enough magnesium, your body will literally take magnesium from your bones to use it,” Robert highlighted.

As such, it becomes extremely important, especially for women over fifty, to eat magnesium-rich foods and potentially take a magnesium supplement to ensure that there is enough magnesium in the blood and they are not losing bone density.

When is the best time to take magnesium? Magnesium competes with calcium and iron for absorption by our body. As such, we should not be taking magnesium-rich food or magnesium supplements with calcium-rich foods or iron-rich foods, or their supplements, explained Robert.

“I like to take my magnesium first thing in the morning on an empty stomach,” he stated. “You can also take magnesium before bed. A lot of people like magnesium glycate, magnesium threonate, magnesium toureate before bed. They're calming and relaxing.”

While there is no harm in taking magnesium at any time of the day, taking it along with food simply reduces its chance of absorption in the blood.

Best type of magnesium to consume For the brain: According to Robert, magnesium threonate, also known as magnesium three and eight, is the best compound for brain health. It is a smaller form of magnesium that can easily cross the blood-brain barrier.

For overall health: Magnesium glycinate is good for the overall health of the body, including the brain. It helps with sleep and overall relaxation.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

