AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist answers 12 questions about drinking coffee: Effects on health, how much to drink…

As such, questions are likely to arise on the quality of the substance and the effects that it may have on our health. Taking to Instagram on January 15, Dr Saurabh Sethi, California-based gastroenterologist trained in AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, sought to answer just that.

When it comes to beverages, coffee has arguably been the most popular one across the globe. It is prepared and consumed in innumerable ways and has become an integral part of the daily routine for many individuals.

1. Is coffee a good breakfast drink? While coffee is a good drink to have at breakfast, it is best to have it with protein and healthy fats, and not on an empty stomach.

2. Is coffee good for fatty liver? When consumed in moderation, coffee has been linked to a lower risk of fatty liver and fibrosis.

3. Can coffee cause spikes in blood sugar? Plain coffee does not cause a spike in blood sugar levels.

4. Is coffee good for belly fat/weight loss? Coffee is indirectly good for losing weight or belly fat, as it can reduce appetite short-term and improve insulin sensitivity.

5. Can coffee raise cholesterol? Unfiltered coffee can, in fact, raise LDL slightly, noted Dr Sethi.

6. Which coffee is healthier: pressed or filtered? According to Dr Sethi, filtered coffee is the healthier option, as paper filters remove cholesterol-raising compounds.

7. Which coffees are pressed? French press, espresso, Turkish coffee, and South Indian filter coffee are all examples of pressed coffee variants.

8. Does coffee cause bloating or acidity? When it comes to bloating or acidity, the effect of coffee depends on individuals. It is worse when taken on an empty stomach or in sensitive people.

9. Has coffee been linked to lower cancer risk? Coffee has been linked to lower liver and colon cancer risk.

10. What is the best way to drink coffee? According to Dr Sethi, the best way to drink coffee is paper-filtered, plain or with a splash of milk. It is best to avoid sugary syrups.

11. How much coffee is safe to drink daily? For most people, consuming one to three cups of coffee a day is generally well-tolerated, shared Dr Sethi.

12. When should we drink coffee? It is best to drink coffee at least six to eight hours before bedtime.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.