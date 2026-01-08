Nutritionist explains if you should eat fruits in the morning for breakfast, suggests which ones to add to diet

Breakfast is regarded as one of the most important meals of the day, making people reach out for healthy foods to add to their plate. But do you add fruits to your breakfast? You may have heard mixed opinions about eating fruits first thing in the morning. It is time to put all those doubts to rest and find out whether fruits are a good choice in the morning, and if so, which ones you should go for. Find out if it is safe to eat fruit in the morning, and which one you should opt for. (Shutterstock)

HT Lifestyle spoke to Sonal Chandalia, consultant nutritionist at Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre, Mumbai, who clarified common misconceptions surrounding fruit consumption in the morning and shared her insights on the matter.

Can you eat fruit in the morning?

Sonal assured that if fruit is eaten mindfully, it can be beneficial. Fruit consumption usually sparks debate about weight gain or blood sugar spikes, but when eaten in a healthy way, it can help begin the day with great energy.

She added, “One can definitely eat a fruit in the morning to jump-start the day. This becomes even more meaningful for those who exercise in the mornings.”



Which fruit to eat?

According to the nutritionist, one should choose seasonal variety, calling them the ‘best option’, but worry not, as throughout the year, there is still a good variety available.

Sonal outlined which fruits one can eat, along with mentions of their nutritional value: “Citrus fruits like oranges and sweet lime offer the daily dose of Vitamin C; strawberries, blueberries, and pomegranate provide essential antioxidants; white melon supports hydration; and bananas help maintain energy levels while offering a high amount of potassium.”

The other benefits extend to weight loss support while also managing sugar cravings. Describing the benefit of the natural sugar of fruits, the nutritionist described, “Fruits also support weight loss, as they contain natural sugar (fructose), which is considered a ‘slow sugar’ because it is digested independently of the hormone insulin.”

Right way to eat fruits?

Pair fruit with nuts!(Pexels)

Moreover, according to the nutritionist, it is best to pair fruits with small portions of nuts, such as almonds or walnuts. This combination provides a morning boost to immunity, while also preventing acidity in the gut. This pairing hack takes care of all the common concerns about eating fruit in the morning.

Word of caution

Moderation is the key principle for everything, and the same applies here. Sonal reminded that portion control is important, especially for weight loss. Just because they are nutritious doesn't mean you go overboard. There are also risks that excess fructose intake may lead to elevated triglyceride levels. Sonal also advised people with fatty liver to practice portion control, limiting fruit to one serving in the morning.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.