Fitness coach says you should daily eat this 10 fruit that even has protein: 'Almost double the fibre of other fruits'

As winter sets in and seasonal produce hits the shelves, fitness experts are urging people to look past expensive supplements and exotic imports. Siddharth Tiwari, a fitness coach and weight loss expert, recently took to Instagram to crown a humble local favourite as the 'highest-value' fruit you can buy: the guava. Also read | How many fruits should you eat in a day? Is there such a thing as too much fruit? Doctor answers According to Siddharth Tiwari, guava beats most other fruits — it’s the highest‑value, lowest‑calorie option out there.(Shutterstock)

In a video posted on November 28, Siddharth broke down the nutritional profile of guava, comparing it to staples like oranges and bananas. His message was clear: for those looking to boost their health on a budget, one guava a day is a game-changer.

The nutritional breakdown

According to Siddharth, guava outperforms many popular fruits in several key categories. “All fruits are nutritious, but take advantage of guava during the season and definitely add one guava to your daily diet,” Siddharth said. In his post, he highlighted how a single medium-sized fruit (approximately 100–150 gram) packs a significant punch for under 70 calories:

⦿ Vitamin C powerhouse: While oranges are the go-to for immune support, Siddharth said that guava contains five times more vitamin C than an orange.

⦿ Potassium without the sugar: Guavas offer more potassium than bananas but with a significantly lower sugar content, Siddharth shared, making them an excellent choice for heart health and muscle function.

⦿ High fibre and protein: Siddharth said that guava provides roughly 5.4g of fibre — nearly double that of most other fruits — and contains 3 gram of protein, a rarity in the fruit kingdom.

Wellness on a budget

One of the most compelling arguments he made was the cost-to-benefit ratio. At a price point of approximately ' ₹10 per fruit', guava offers a dense profile of micronutrients that often costs significantly more when sourced through other foods or supplements, he shared.

Labelling it the 'lowest-calorie, highest-value' fruit, Siddharth encouraged a shift toward seasonal, locally available produce to meet fitness goals during the colder months. As winter continues, this 'superfruit' offers a simple, accessible way to support immunity, digestion, and weight management, according to him.

He explained in his caption, “Guava > most fruits. The highest-value, lowest-calorie fruit you can buy. 1 medium guava (≈100–150 g) gives you 5× more vitamin C than an orange, more potassium than a banana, 5.4 g fibre (almost double other fruits), 3 g protein (rare for fruits), < 70 calories and costs just ₹10.”

If you’re thinking of adding it to your diet, you could toss it into a morning smoothie, sprinkle it on oatmeal, or just munch it as a snack.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.