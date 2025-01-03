13,000 for an avocado toast? This street vendor from Surat takes luxe to the streets

Avocados are a celebrated powerhouse of any meal, enjoyed in salads, smoothies, toasts, dips, and even sushi. Though, would you dare to pay a whopping ₹13,000 for a single avocado toast? Recently, a street vendor in Surat, Gujarat went viral for selling it at that high of a price, claiming the ingredients used are that costly. This street vendor from Surat is selling an avocado toast for ₹ 13,000

Avocados have not remained a luxury item anymore and even the common people are now using them in their diet for various health benefits. They are highly versatile and almost pair with any ingredient, resulting in a delicious and healthy concoction.

A food blogger, @foodie_addicted shared a video on his Instagram that featured this expensive avocado toast dish being sold at ₹13,000. The video showcases a man seasoning the chopped avocados with olive oil, sesame seeds, a special masala and lemon juice. Finally, the highlight ingredient of the dish that makes it so expensive is pule cheese. The vendor claims that he imports this cheese directly from Siberia and then places the bread on the plate, along with a thick layer of cheese, followed by preparing the avocado mixture. Lastly, he sprinkles sesame seeds on top, making it ready to be served.

Now, what it makes so special and expensive? While avocado is the hero ingredient, the ingredient skyrocketing its price is the pule cheese that is imported from Zasavica Special Nature Reserve in Serbia. Pule cheese is a Serbian cheese made from a combination of 60% Balkan donkey milk and 40% goat's milk, along with rennet and a secret recipe. It can cost around ₹51,000 per half kg approximately ($600 per pound). Also, it takes around 25 litres of donkey milk to make 1 kilogram of cheese and the farm sells only about 6 to 15 kilos of cheese a year.

Social media users have expressed their opinions on whether they would try this high-priced dish with one user commenting, “India- this is how we make a healthy meal into an unhealthy meal” while another said, “Thank god I don’t like avocado.”