Are guavas beneficial for your health? Here's how they compare to bananas, oranges and other fruits

A recent Instagram reel by fitness creator Siddharth Tiwari is gaining attention for showcasing one of India’s most underrated fruits, the guava. At a time when healthy eating is often considered costly, his message stands out. Good nutrition does not need to be expensive, Siddharth said in the video, emphasising the value of seasonal, local fruits. A single guava offers five times more Vitamin C than an orange.(Representative image/Unsplash)

More potassium, more fibre, more benefits

In the reel, shared on November 29, the content creator compared guava to other popular fruits. “People eat bananas for potassium, but guava has more potassium with less sugar,” he explained. While most fruits offer only 2–3 grams of fibre, guava provides almost double, making it excellent for digestion.

He also highlighted a rare benefit: protein. “Most fruits have zero protein, but guava actually gives you 3 grams,” he said, calling it a more balanced and nutrient-rich option for everyday eating.

Packed with vitamin C and low in calories

Siddharth further pointed out that a single guava offers five times more Vitamin C than an orange. This boost is helpful for improving immunity, skin health, and overall protection against infections.

Even with all these nutrients, guava remains light on calories. “One medium guava is under 70 calories, and the value you get is unmatched,” he mentioned in the caption, stressing its importance for people trying to maintain a healthy weight.

Cost-effective fruit

One of the biggest highlights of the reel is affordability. A medium guava costs about ₹10, making it a high-value fruit accessible to everyone. “All this nutrition is just 10 rupees,” Siddharth said in the video, urging people to include it in their diet during the season.

He added, “Some fruits are nutritious, but when guava is in season, definitely add one to your daily diet.”

Social media buzz and growing awareness

The reel started an online conversation around simple and affordable healthy eating. Many viewers were surprised to learn that such a nutrient-dense fruit is available at such a low cost.

With benefits for immunity, digestion, heart health, and overall wellness, guava is proving to be a nutrient powerhouse hiding in plain sight. Its rise in popularity is a reminder that the best health choices are often the simplest, and sometimes, the cheapest.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.