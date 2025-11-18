Edit Profile
    Freeze your way to wellness with these viral immunity cubes

    These viral anti-inflammatory immunity cubes are turning simple kitchen ingredients into a quick wellness ritual.

    Published on: Nov 18, 2025 6:02 PM IST
    By Navya Sharma
    Every season brings a new kitchen moment, but this winter it is all about tiny frozen squares of flavour that promise big wellness benefits. Instagram influencer Nicole Keshishian has taken this idea to the next level with her anti-inflammatory immunity cubes, a recipe that has gone viral for its simplicity and health focus. She describes them as easy to make, packed with ingredients that support a healthy immune system, and perfect for busy mornings or a quick wellness boost.

    Immunity cubes (kalejunkie)

    The recipe is straightforward. Chop a carrot, half a lemon, an orange, and 2–3 pieces of raw ginger. Add these to a blender with 1/3 cup honey, 1 teaspoon each of ground turmeric and black pepper, and 3 cups of water or coconut water. Blend for about two minutes. Straining is optional; Nicole prefers not to. The mixture is then poured into an ice cube tray and frozen overnight, making twelve cubes in total. As long as the produce is washed well, peeling isn’t necessary, which keeps the process quick and convenient.

    The cubes can be enjoyed in three ways.

    1. Pour warm water over three or four cubes for a soothing drink.
    2. Let a few come to room temperature and drink as a shot.
    3. Toss a few into a smoothie for a citrus-ginger kick. Cheers!
