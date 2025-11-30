Step inside Shahid Kapoor’s home with bohemian-style decor and stunning city view as he plays ‘two truths and a lie’

Instagram’s official handle shared a new clip on November 29 with actor Shahid Kapoor, built around a simple game: two truths and one lLie, but with a focus on the unspoken rules he and his family follow at home. The video runs as a short walk-through of his space, with the actor explaining each “rule” as he moves around. Shahid Kapoor mixes home tour with ‘two truths and a lie’ game(Instagram/Shahid Kapoor)

A look inside the upper level

The walk-through begins at the entrance. Shahid steps in and points to the living area on the upper floor - the section with Subodh Kerkar’s artwork on the wall, sculptural cane lighting made by The Wicker Story, a sofa from Arketipo, and a larger seat from Shivan & Narresh Homes.

These pieces sit alongside items collected over the years, including coffee table books from his wife Mira Rajput father’s collection and objects gathered during trips across Europe. He mentions the first “truth” there: shoes inside the house are fine. He gestures to his own, adding that he rarely removes them, mostly out of convenience.

Mornings, routine, and a brief detour

A shortcut then lands on the ceiling fixture crafted by Oorjaa. In the background. Shahid uses that moment to describe what a non-shoot day looks like. He says he wakes up closer to 8:30 am, spends time with his children, steps out with Mira for coffee, meets friends, and sometimes watches films in theatres. Regular phone check-ins, Instagram scrolling, and pickleball also fit into the day.

Music, boundaries, and a quick pause outside

Next “truth”: nobody touches the music system. He says visitors don’t get to change tracks. It’s a house rule, delivered plainly. The clip then moves to the balcony - roughly 500 square feet - where he sums up his years in cinema using only one line: “a dream come true.”

The last “rule” concerns meals. The balcony, furnished with bohemian-style decor with a wide city view. Shahid first claims guests must finish what’s on their plate. The clip later reveals this as the “lie.” Food is served, yes, but not enforced. He calls it the right thing to do, not a requirement. The video ends with a quick sign-off, closing Instagram’s short home tour built around the game.

Shahid Kapoor's upcoming projects

On the work front, Shahid is set to reunite with director Vishal Bhardwaj for an action thriller. In addition, Shahid will return to digital streaming with Farzi 2, the second season of the popular series.