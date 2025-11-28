Search
Fri, Nov 28, 2025
Mira Rajput shares 10-year-old wedding card, remembers her special day with Shahid Kapoor. See pic

Ritika Kumar
Published on: Nov 28, 2025 03:56 pm IST

Mira Rajput Kapoor reminisced about her wedding to Shahid Kapoor nearly ten years ago, sharing a photo of their elegant reception card on Instagram. 

Mira Rajput recently took a nostalgic trip down memory lane, reminiscing about her wedding festivities with actor-husband Shahid Kapoor. Almost ten years after tying the knot, she treated fans to a glimpse of their grand celebration by sharing a photo of their wedding reception card on Instagram, along with heartfelt reflections on the cherished memory.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor married in 2015 and share two children together.
Mira shares her reception card on social media

In her Instagram story, Mira posted a close-up of the elegant invitation card, which read: “We celebrate the beginning of their new life. Request the honour of your presence at the wedding reception of their dearest Mira & Shahid.” The minimalist yet stylish card also acknowledged their parents: Bela and Vikramaditya Rajput, Neelima Azeem, Pankaj Kapoor, and Supriya Pathak. It included key details of the event: Date: Tuesday, July 7, 2015; Time: 7 to 10 PM; Venue: Grand Ballroom, The Oberoi, Gurgaon, and featured a lotus design symbolising purity, innocence, and moral excellence.

A screenshot of Mira Rajput's Instagram story.
Earlier this year, Mira celebrated their anniversary by sharing a series of throwback pictures on Instagram, highlighting moments from their journey together, including their children, Misha (born 2016) and Zain (born 2018), as well as Shahid’s brother, Ishaan Khatter. Capturing her emotions, she wrote, “Ten years later, and you’re still the one, my forever. You and I, we, us, and now.”

Shahid and Mira's love story

Mira and Shahid’s marriage began as an arranged match, with the families introducing them through a religious group. Mira took around six months to agree, while Shahid reportedly fell for her at first sight during a seven-hour conversation at a farmhouse in Delhi. He was captivated by her light hazel eyes during a sunset walk, though the 13–14 year age gap initially made him hesitant. Unfazed by his fame, Mira agreed to marry him, and the couple tied the knot in a private ceremony on July 7, 2015, in Delhi.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
