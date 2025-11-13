Exclusive| Shahid Kapoor shoots in a Gurugram mall for Cocktail 2 despite poor AQI

As HTCity got a video of Shahid shooting, wearing a maroon shirt, some fans also posted about Shahid shooting on social media.

Several chaat and street food stalls have been set up to establish the scene being shot.

A source tells us, "Yes, it's true that Cocktail 2 is currently being shot in Gurugram. The premises of the mall have been secured for the shoot. While Shahid landed earlier this week, Kriti arrived more recently"

Actor Shahid Kapoor has kickstarted the Delhi NCR shoot of upcoming film Cocktail 2. We were the first to report that Cocktail 2 will shoot in Delhi and Gurugram from November 11 to November 20. Now HtCity has exclusively learnt that the shoot is happening in premises of a mall in Gurugram's Sector 58, contrary to reports that the film's shoot has been delayed to December.

Measures taken due to poor AQI

Earlier, a source had revealed to HTCity, that the crew of the film has secured the sets to battle the poor AQI.

From air purifiers in vanity vans and rooms to wearing masks on sets, the production is going all out for a safe and productive shoot time.

A source had said, “There will also be water sprinklers on sets and will be used every day before shoots and if need be between takes to ensure a safer environment.”

Where will Cocktail 2 be shot?

A source had earlier told us, “It's mostly outdoor shoot. They will be shooting in Chhatarpur and Gurugram apart from some other locations in South Delhi.”

Cocktail 2 is the spiritual sequel of 2012 film Cocktail, which starred Saif Ali Khan, Diana Penty and Deepika Padukone.

The sequel will star Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna. Like the first film, this one too will be helmed by Homie Adajania.