Exclusive| Shahid Kapoor shoots in a Gurugram mall for Cocktail 2 despite poor AQI

Actor Shahid Kapoor has kickstarted the Delhi NCR shoot of upcoming film Cocktail 2. We were the first to report that Cocktail 2 will shoot in Delhi and Gurugram from November 11 to November 20. Now HtCity has exclusively learnt that the shoot is happening in premises of a mall in Gurugram's Sector 58, contrary to reports that the film's shoot has been delayed to December.
A source tells us, "Yes, it's true that Cocktail 2 is currently being shot in Gurugram. The premises of the mall have been secured for the shoot. While Shahid landed earlier this week, Kriti arrived more recently"