Exclusive | Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna to shoot in Chhatarpur, Gurugram for Cocktail 2; deets inside

Actors Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna will start their Delhi leg of Cocktail 2 shoot in a few days and we have all the details right here! HT City has exclusively learnt that contrary to reports it won't be a month long shoot but only a few days some South Delhi spots amongst other places. Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna will soon land in New Delhi.

The actors recently wrapped up the Europe leg of the shooting schedule and will soon head to the capital for some crucial scenes, which will be divided between Delhi and Gurgaon.

A source tells us, "No, it's not a month long shoot here. They will be shooting in Delhi from November 11 to November 20. "

Specific locations have been locked in Delhi for the film as the source reveals, "It's mostly outdoor shoot. They will be shooting in Chhatarpur and Gurugram apart from some other locations in South Delhi."

With the AQI levels crossing 300 in Delhi, the team of the film is taking special precautions for a smooth shooting schedule of the film.

From air purifiers in vanity vans and rooms to wearing masks on sets, the production is going all out for a safe and productive shoot time.

Additionally the source says, "There will also be water sprinklers on sets and will be used every day before shoots and if need be between takes to ensure a safer environment."

While the cast of the film has yet to arrive in Delhi, director Homi Adajania posted a story from an airplane, hinting at already flying to Delhi. Although he didn't mention the location and teased fans by writing “Go Figure. #Cocktail2”

