Unseen first look into Cocktail 2: Homi Adajania drops BTS snaps of Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna; leaves fans hyped

Back in 2012, Cocktail turned the classic love triangle into a pop-culture moment. When Saif Ali Khan’s Gautam ended up choosing Diana Penty’s quiet Meera over Deepika Padukone’s unapologetically bold Veronica, audiences weren’t just surprised — they were split into teams. More than a decade later, director Homi Adajania is ready to stir up emotions all over again with Cocktail 2. Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna

The sequel is already creating a buzz, thanks to Adajania’s behind-the-scenes teasers. Most recently on Instagram Stories, he dropped a candid snap of Kriti Sanon, dressed in a chic black outfit and looking every bit the leading lady, as well as one of Rashmika Mandanna in the gym. With Shahid Kapoor also in the mix, fans are eagerly decoding every clue from the film’s ongoing shoot.

Adding to the frenzy, fans shared a few leaked clips allegedly from Sicily, Italy — where the cast is currently shooting — showing Shahid and Kriti in vibrant, holiday-ready outfits. Shahid rocks a red-and-white shirt with shorts, while Kriti channels boho glam in a bikini top layered with a shirt and a tasselled skirt. The vibe already screams sun, sand, and plenty of drama.