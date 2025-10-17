‘Deepika-Diana from Tumhi Ho Bandhu’: Rashmika Mandanna grooves, Kriti Sanon turns her flirt on in Cocktail 2 BTS clip

National crush Rashmika Mandanna has been in the news all month because of her engagement to fiance Vijay Deverakonda. While the couple have not shared an announcement yet, they have flaunted their rings while Vijay’s team confirmed the news. But apart from her impending nuptials, Rashmika is also busy gearing up for two exciting Bollywood films — Thamma with Ayushmann Khurrana and Cocktail 2 with Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. Well, much to the delight of fans, a fun behind the scenes video of Rashmika and Kriti partying by the sea has now surfaced on the internet, where the girls are vibing and how.

First off, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon look too hot to handle in this viral clip, which has taken the social media by storm. Shot in what looks like Sicily, Italy the scene is that of a party by the ocean. As the camera zooms in, we witness Rashmika dressed in a carrot red mini skirt, a plunging crop top and a matching overshirt, dancing like there’s no tomorrow as her wavy hair flew in the air. Meanwhile, Kriti looks smoking hot in a sultry cut-out dress with her beachy waves over her shoulder. As Rashmika loses herself to the music, Kriti gets her flirt on with a co-star.

Well, this viral behind the scenes video has reminded several fans of Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty’s chartbuster hit song Tumhi Ho Bandhu from Homi Adajania’s Cocktail, which is Cocktail 2’s spiritual predecessor. Under the viral Reddit thread, a social media user wrote, “Tum hi ho bandhu 2.0,” whereas a comment read, “Its giving Deepika & Diana’s character vibes from “tum hi bandhu”.” Meanwhile, a deeply impressed fan shared, “I think the song is going to be a banger. Kriti is looking good. Also is that Rashmika in orange? She's looking hot.”

Has this viral video starring Kriti and Rashmika left you excited for Cocktail 2?