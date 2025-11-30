Ekta Kapoor looks unrecognisable as she dazzles in opulent beige and pink lehenga look. See pics

Ekta made a fashion statement in a gorgeous pink and beige lehenga, designed by Kamal Bhai Saree Sangam. The film producer, who has recently served several traditional looks on her social media, returned with yet another pretty ensemble, which includes intricate, handworked details. With her outfit, Ekta Kapoor oozed royalty, while the jewellery, added to the charm of the ethnic Indian look. Also read | Showstopper Ananya Panday's hot pink lehenga with sleeveless blouse is perfect for modern brides who love bright colours Ekta Kapoor stuns in pink lehenga(Instagram/Ekta Kapoor)

Ekta Kapoor glams up in beige lehenga

Based on a silk material, Ekta Kapoor’s lehenga includes gorgeous detailing and thread work, set in the colours of red and silver. The designs on the lehenga skirt included veils of flowers and leaves, as well as the border, which had similar patterns all across. The blouse of the ensemble had a different story to tell. It matched the color palette of the lehenga and was kept rather simple, as compared to the former and the dupatta.

For the dupatta, the producer opted for a shade of pink, with the border designs handworked. The pattern of the border matched the design of the lehenga, and the two went on to complement each other.

Ekta went big on the accessories as she donned heavy temple jewellery made of copper. The necklace had a huge pendant, while the earrings matched the outfit. Additionally, the producer threw in a waistband, which was made out of silver crystals and pearls. She kept her hair open and completed the look with light makeup.

In the comments section of Ekta's stylist Neha Adhvik Mahajan's post, the fans showered love on the producer and her royal look. While many of the Instagram users dropped in heart and fire emojis, actor Parull Chaudhary went on to comment, “So pretty.”

Ekta Kapoor in Bigg Boss

Recently, the producer made headlines for her appearance on the Bigg Boss show. While she joined Salman Khan on the stage during a Weekend ka Vaar episode, she went on to offer projects to the housemates Tanya Mittal and Amaal Mallik. Additionally, the producer also introduced Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary as the lead in the upcoming installment of the Naagin show.

