Showstopper Ananya Panday's hot pink lehenga with sleeveless blouse is perfect for modern brides who love bright colours

Ananya Panday dazzled as the showstopper at Punit Balana’s 10-year anniversary show at Jaipur’s Rambagh Palace on August 22, 2025. The actor wore a hot pink lehenga that highlighted Rajasthani heritage with modern flair. Also read | Ananya Panday opens Lakme Fashion Week 2025 as showstopper for Anamika Khanna in stunning silver-blue ensemble. See pics Ananya Panday's pink lehenga is by fashion designer Punit Balana. (Instagram/ Aryan khalmania)

Let's decode Ananya Panday's ethnic look that a modern Indian bride can recreate for a stunning, memorable look for her special day.

How Ananya Panday styled her showstopper look

Fashion designer Punit Balana paired Ananya Panday's bold hot pink lehenga with subtle makeup and regal yet understated jewellery to avoid overwhelming the senses. The actor wore a statement diamond and ruby choker and matching earrings with an impressive emerald necklace to enhance the overall look without overpowering the lehenga. The jewellery highlighted the silver embellishments of the lehenga and sleeveless choli.

For the makeup, Ananya sported a natural look with subtle shades of pink on the lips and cheeks to complement the hot pink lehenga. Her ethnic look was completed with a simple yet elegant hairstyle — a sleek high bun.

Why this Ananya Panday lehenga works for brides

A hot pink lehenga with a sleeveless choli and silver embellishments is a stunning choice for a bride who would like to opt for pink wedding attire instead of traditional red. Hot pink is a vibrant and energetic colour that exudes confidence, perfect for a modern bride. The sleeveless choli creates a sleek, modern silhouette that showcases the bride's toned arms and adds a touch of sophistication.

Meanwhile, the silver embellishments add a touch of luxury and glamour to the overall look, creating a beautiful contrast with the hot pink fabric. Like Ananya, brides can choose contrasting statement jewellery to complement the embellishments of the lehenga and add a touch of glamour.