Ekta Kapoor's Diwali bash: Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal to Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani; celebs stun in ethnic looks

Ekta Kapoor hosted her annual Diwali bash on October 27. Celebrities brought their fashion A-game to the party. The guest list included stars such as Hina Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal, Rakul Preet Singh, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Mrunal Thakur, Karishma Tanna with her husband Varun Bangera, Wamiqa Gabbi, and others. Check out who wore what to the bash. Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani at Ekta Kapoor's Diwali bash.

Who wore what to Ekta Kapoor's Diwali bash

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal attended Ekta Kapoor's Diwali bash last night. Sonakshi wore an ivory embroidered kurta set featuring a half-sleeved gold gota embroidered kurta paired with a see-through chiffon jacket decked in matching kadhai work. She completed the ensemble with ivory flared pants and a dupatta. Zaheer complemented his wife in a printed silk kurta and white pants.

Hina Khan

Hina Khan dazzled at the Diwali party in a patch-work embroidered colourful anarkali kurta. She paired it with churidar pants and a net-embroidered dupatta. She accessorised the ethnic look with jhumkis and striking makeup.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul Preet stole the limelight at Ekta Kapoor's Diwali bash in a deep blue, pre-draped statement saree decked with mirror embellishments and a broad gold embroidered border. She wore the saree with a mirror-embellished bralette, an embellished potli bag, Kolhapuri heels, jhumkis, bangles, a sleek bun, and striking makeup. Meanwhile, Jackky complemented his wife in an embellished navy-grey kurta, jacket, and pants set.

Wamiqa Gabbi

Wamiqa Gabbi lit up Ekta Kapoor's Diwali bash in a beautiful green and blue lehenga set featuring a heavily embroidered choli, a flared A-line lehenga skirt, and a matching dupatta. She wore the ethnic ensemble with jhumkis and minimal makeup. Lastly, she left her hair loose in a centre parting.

Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Thakur bought yesteryear's charm for Ekta Kapoor's Diwali bash in a gold anarkali floor-length kurta embroidered with a tulle overlay. She wore an embroidered black jacket and matching pants with her kurta. Oxidised silver jewellery, including matha pattis attached with her jhumkis, rings, and a choker necklace.

Nushrratt Bharuccha

Nushrratt Bharuccha painted Ekta Kapoor's Diwali bash in a bright Barbie pink hue with her vibrant lehenga set featuring a half-sleeve blouse, an embroidered lehenga skirt, and a matching dupatta. She beautified the ethnic look with matching pink-hued makeup and gold and kundan jewellery pieces, like a mang tika and bracelets.