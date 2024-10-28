Hina Khan looks beautiful in embroidered anarkali as she attends Ekta Kapoor's starry Diwali bash: Watch

Hina Khan was among the many celebrities who attended Ekta Kapoor's Diwali bash last night. The actor attended the star-studded bash dressed in an embroidered anarkali suit set and looked beautiful beyond words. Let's decode the actor's ethnic look. Hina Khan attends Ekta Kapoor's Diwali bash.

(Also Read | Hina Khan in a simple look; Kriti Sanon and Kajol choose stylish attires for Do Patti special screening)

Hina Khan attends Ekta Kapoor's Diwali bash

Ekta Kapoor hosted her grand annual Diwali bash last night in Mumbai. Many celebrities attended the starry event. Paparazzi pages shared Hina Khan's videos from the party on Instagram. Clips show Hina arriving at the event, greeting the media personnel with a big smile on her face, and wishing them Happy Diwali. A video of the star sharing a warm hug with Mukesh Chhabra also made it to social media.

What did Hina Khan wear?

Hina chose a multi-coloured, embroidered anarkali kurta set for the star-studded Diwali party. The actor's ensemble is from the shelves of the clothing label Debyani And Co. The anarkali kurta features a V-neckline, full-length sleeves, a cinched design under the torso, and a flared full-body-length skirt. The shimmering sequins, colourful patchwork embroidery, gold zari work, and beaded tassels rounded off the design elements.

Hina paired the anarkali kurta with churidar pants and a beige net dupatta featuring a broad embroidered border decked in sequins, gold threadwork, and colourful floral patterns. She draped the dupatta on her shoulder to complete the ensemble.

For accessories, Hina opted for minimal additions, including dangling gold jhumkis, a statement ring, and a dainty nath. Meanwhile, for the glam, she chose rouge-tinted cheeks, winged eyeliner, kohl-lined eyes, and a glossy plum lip shade.

Meanwhile, Hina Khan is currently undergoing treatment for breast cancer. She revealed her cancer diagnosis in an Instagram post in July this year, where she wrote, “I have been diagnosed with Stage Three breast cancer.”