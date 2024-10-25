Hina Khan in a simple look; Kriti Sanon and Kajol choose stylish attires for Do Patti special screening

The Do Patti screening last night saw many celebrities in attendance. Apart from the film's actors - Kriti Sanon, Kajol, and Shaheer Sheik - Hina Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Veer Pahariya were also in attendance at the screening. The stars walked the red carpet in stylish, casual-chic ensembles. Hina Khan, Kriti Sanon, Kajol and Ajay Devgn at Do Patti screening.

What did Hina Khan, Kajol and Kriti Sanon wear to Do Patti screening'

Hina Khan arrived at the Do Patti special screening to support her good friend Shaheer Sheik. The paparazzi videos show the actor smiling brightly while posing for the cameras and greeting the paps. Hina wore a neutral-coloured fit for the special occasion. She wore a white jumper and brown pants, accessorised with minimal additions. Let's decode the simple outfit that can be your ‘Friday office to weekend’ look.

Hina's white jumper has a round neckline, full-length sleeves, pearl-adorned cuffs and neck, and a fitted silhouette. The actor tucked the top inside her pants to add a seamless touch to her red carpet look. Meanwhile, the pants have a flared hem and a mid-rise waist. Lastly, sneakers, statement earrings, rings, and minimal glam rounded off the styling.

Kriti Sanon made heads turn on the Do Patti special screening red carpet in a cropped blouse and maxi skirt look. She wore a round neck top featuring an asymmetric cropped hem, half-length sleeves, a round neckline, and a fitted silhouette. As for the skirt, it has a pleated design, half beige and black hue, and a flowy silhouette. She paired the ensemble with heeled black boots, side-parted loose tresses, and minimal glam.

Kajol arrived at the screening with her husband, Ajay Devgn. She chose a black polka dot printed blouse featuring full-length sleeves, cinched cuffs, a V-neck, and tie collars layered over the front. She paired the blouse with black flared pants, statement floral earrings, stilettos, side-parted open locks with blowout waves, mauve lips, and striking makeup.