Sobhita Dhulipala, Kiara Advani, Rekha to Kriti Sanon: The best saree looks from Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash

Come festive season, sarees become our go-to look for parties and puja ceremonies at home. Your favourite celebrities are the same. During Manish Malhotra's annual Diwali bash on October 22, divas like Sobhita Dhulipala, Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani, Diana Penty, Janhvi Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, and others picked the evergreen nine yards. Here are our favourite looks from last night. Sobhita Dhulipala, Kiara Advani, Rekha and Kriti Sanon at Manish Malhotra's annual Diwali bash.

Best saree looks from Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash

Rekha

The evergreen Rekha chose a gorgeous orange, gold and yellow silk saree for the Diwali party. The veteran star and fashion icon wore the brocade-embroidered drape with a silk gold blouse, an embroidered potli bag, gold Chandbalis, a matching mag tika, bracelets, rings, and marigold adorned centre-parted hairdo. She rounded off the ethnic look with red lips, smokey eyes, and glowing skin.

Sobhita Dhulipala

Taking a break from her wedding festivities with Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala chose a silk saree for Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash. The actor wore a multi-coloured drape featuring broad embroidered gold borders. She paired the nine yards with a sleeveless, plunging-neck blouse, silver bangles, a dainty bindi, statement earrings, side-parted loose locks, winged eyeliner, mauve lips, and a soft glam.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani attended Manish Malhotra's Diwali party with Sidharth Malhotra. She wore a pre-draped statement saree decked in shimmering gold sequins and diamantes. The highlight of Kiara's look was the pallu made with crystal-embellished strings. The bodycon silhouette of the saree and the strapless mauve bustier blouse added an extra oomph. She completed the look with a ruby and diamond necklace, blowout curls, and striking glam.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon brought the sunshine to the Diwali bash in a yellow sequin saree, which she paired with a pearl-adorned statement blouse. The plunging neckline and backless design of her blouse added a sultry touch to the traditional ensemble. Jhumkis, a mang tika, embroidered juttis, centre-parted hairdo adorned with crown braids, pink lips, and rouge-tinted makeup rounded off the styling.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday wore a custom Manish Malhotra saree for the designer's Diwali bash. She wore a white pearl-embroidered net saree, an embroidered bodycon underskirt, and a bralette blouse featuring crystal embellishments on the back. For accessories, Ananya chose a statement choker necklace, a mang tika, centre-parted loose tresses, slingback kitten heels, and minimal glam.

Diana Penty

Bringing all the glam to the star-studded party, Diana dazzled in a gold sequinned saree. She wore the nine yards in traditional draping style, letting the pallu fall from her shoulder. A sleeveless gold sequin-adorned blouse, statement earrings, a matching clutch, glossy pink lips, a centre-parted ponytail, a dainty bindi, and mascara-adorned lashes rounded off the styling.

Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor at Manish Malhotra's bash.

Karisma Kapoor was the picture of elegance in a royal blue silk saree featuring gold thread embroidery, floral adornments, and a broad embroidered pallu. She styled the nine yards with a brocade silk blouse, jhumkis, a gold shoulder bag, centre-parted bun, rings, ornate bracelets, kohl-lined eyes, and minimal glam.