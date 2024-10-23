Shahid Kapoor overshadows Mira Rajput in stylish anarkali ensemble at Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput were among the many celebrities who attended designer Manish Malhotra's annual Diwali party on October 22. The couple chose to twin in their ethnic looks for the bash. However, Shahid overshadowed his wife with his stylish avatar in an anarkali. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput at Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput at Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash

Paparazzi videos show Shahid and Mira arriving at the star-studded Diwali bash together. The videos show the couple holding hands and sharing cute moments while posing for the cameras. While Mira wore the signature sequin saree from the designer's collection, Shahid stole the show with an embroidered anarkali kurta set.

Decoding Shahid Kapoor's ensemble

Shahid's cream kurta set features an anarkali kurta, churidar pants, and a dupatta. The anarkali features a bandhgala slit collar, button-down detailing on the torso, full-length sleeves, a flared silhouette, and a layered skirt. The gold floral embroidery and chikankari work on the midriff add to its beauty.

The cream-coloured churidar pants and a chiffon dupatta featuring broad borders and matching floral work completed Shahid's traditional look for the Diwali party. He accessorised the ensemble with tan embroidered mojaris and a trimmed beard.

Mira Rajput's look decoded

Mira chose the signature Manish Malhotra sequin saree for the Diwali bash. The nine yards feature golden sequin work on the borders and symmetrically lined silver sequin embroidery on the drape. She teamed the saree with a gold bralette blouse featuring sequin embellishments, a plunging neckline, cropped sleeves, a midriff-baring hem, and a backless design.

Mira accessorised the saree with statement earrings, a ring and block heels. She left her hair loose in a side parting and styled them with blowout waves. Lastly, feathered brows, rouge-tinted cheeks, glossy caramel lips, and mascara-adorned lashes rounded off the glam.