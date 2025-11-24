Tanya Mittal's old remark on wanting to work only with 'small people’ resurfaces after Ektaa Kapoor offers her role

Over the years, filmmaker Ektaa Kapoor has cast several Bigg Boss contestants in her daily soaps, and this year was no different. During her recent visit to the Bigg Boss 19 house, she offered roles in one of her TV shows to Tanya Mittal and music composer Amaal Mallik. Now, Reddit users have dug up an old conversation of Tanya’s with Manthan, in which she said she never wants to work with big personalities and would rather work with budding artistes to help nurture their talent. Tanya Mittal's old remark about not wanting to work with big people in film industry surfaces after Ektaa Kapoor offers her role in TV show.

When Tanya Mittal said she doesn't want to work with big directors

In the podcast released in February, when asked if she would like to work in films, Tanya said she is already flooded with offers for films and music videos, but since her motive is to work for everyone, she hasn’t signed any film. She added that she feels doing so would make her self-centred and chase fame.

She added that she doesn’t run after fame or money, and when asked which director she would like to work with, Tanya said, “Log hamesha Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, bade naam lekar bade logon ke peeche bhagte hain, main chaahungi koi aisa chota director ho jismein talent ho aur usko nahi mil rahi ho koi aur badi heroine, toh main uske liye free kaam karun aur uska talent bahar aaye (People always run after big names like Karan Johar or Sanjay Leela Bhansali. I would prefer to work with a small director who has real talent but isn’t getting a big heroine. I would happily work for free for someone like that, so their talent can shine)."

She further said, “Mujhe kisi bade aadmi se nahi milna, kisi bade aadmi ke saath kaam nahi karna. Mujhe chote logon se milna hai, chote logon ke liye kaam karna hai aur unhe bada banana hai. That’s my purpose. Money and fame is not my purpose (I don’t want to meet any big or influential person, nor do I want to work with them. I want to meet people who are still small, work for them, and help them grow. That’s my purpose. Money and fame are not my purpose)."

Reddit users had a hilarious reaction to the video. One wrote, “Chalo, ab Ekta Kapoor ka career ban jayega (Now Ektaa's career would flourish).” Another asked, “Does she have the courage to tell Ekta, ‘I won’t work with you for fame, success or money’?” Another said, “Only word I have, DHONGI.” Someone else joked, “Surely she’s doing Bigg Boss for free too! So that the creative team and the other smaller contestants can showcase their talent.” Some fans also called her a hypocrite, pointing out how she was upset about having ‘just’ 3.7 million Instagram followers despite claiming she doesn’t want fame.

This Weekend Ka Vaar, Ektaa Kapoor expressed her desire to cast Amaal Mallik and Tanya Mittal in one of her television shows. Reacting to it, Tanya said, “It’s a dream come true, ma’am.” However, Salman was seen teasing her, saying the role is of a poor girl and she won’t be able to portray it. Tanya looked delighted with the offer and was seen dancing after the episode.

Recent developments in Bigg Boss 19

Kunickaa Sadanand was evicted this week due to lack of votes. With only two weeks left until the finale, the contestants now need to bring their A-game to survive in the house. The contestants still competing for the trophy are Malti Chahar, Shehbaz Badesha, Amaal Mallik, Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More, Tanya Mittal and Farrhana Bhatt. The show is available to watch on JioHotstar at 9 pm and on Colours TV at 10:30 pm.