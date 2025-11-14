Internet slams Tanya Mittal for ‘ungrateful' reaction to 1.2 million followers growth: 'Iski bhi factory hogi'

The recent episode of Bigg Boss 19 brought a lot of chaos to the house, and the internet is now buzzing with reactions. The task also revealed the social media following of some contestants. While most were very happy to see significant growth, Tanya Mittal was unhappy despite her following rising from 2.5 million to 3.7 million. The internet is now bashing her for being “ungrateful”. Internet slams Tanya Mittal for being ungrateful about getting 3.7 million followers on Instagram.

Why internet is angry with Tanya Mittal

Bigg Boss organised the ration task of the week in the app room, where contestants were called in and given the option to either add 10% ration to the 30% ration Bigg Boss was providing, or check their social media following. Ashnoor Kaur, Malti Chahar and Pranit More chose to add ration, but Farrhana Bhatt, Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal and Kunickaa Sadanand chose to see their social media numbers.

Farrhana was overjoyed to see her Instagram following cross 1 million and revealed that she had just 40,000 followers when she entered the show. Amaal was also happy to see his following grow to 5.2 million. However, Tanya looked disappointed despite an increase in her Instagram following from 2.5 million to 3.7 million. She was seen complaining to Farrhana and Kunickaa that she had expected her following to grow to at least 5 million.

The internet was not impressed with Tanya’s reaction and criticised her for being “ungrateful”. One comment read, “And then she asks everyone whether she is spiritual or not. A spiritual person is happy with both gain and loss; it should not matter.” Another wrote, “Time to unfollow her.” Another joked, “Follower ki factory mein production kam ho gaya hai, is liye maalkin naraz hai (The production in the follower factory has decreased, which is why the madam/boss is upset).” Another comment read, “Uski followers ki bhi factory hogi na?” Another added, “Instead of being grateful to the audience, she was complaining. Considering how much bashing has happened over so many weeks, this is still less… C’mon bro.”

Recent developments in Bigg Boss 19

Bigg Boss gave Gaurav the option to either choose himself as the captain of the house—compromising the housemates’ safety and ration—or make Shehbaz the captain, allowing everyone to be safe from nominations this week and receive 100% ration in return. However, Gaurav chose to become the captain. This led to Amaal and Shehbaz calling Bigg Boss “unfair and a cheater”.

The new promo shows Bigg Boss retaliating, saying he does not care what the housemates think of him. The promo also shows chaos in the house with Amaal and Farrhana fighting with Gaurav, while Shehbaz is seen apologising to Bigg Boss with folded hands for disrespecting him. The show is available to watch on JioHotstar at 9 pm and on Colours TV at 10:30 pm.