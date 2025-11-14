Bigg Boss 19’s Amaal Mallik calls his father Daboo a failure, internet furious: ‘Shame on you’

The Bigg Boss 19 house recently turned into a full-blown debate arena as singer-composer Amaal Mallik and actor Gaurav Khanna clashed over nepotism. In an attempt to defend his stance, Amaal went as far as calling his father a “failure” and described himself as a product of “reverse nepotism.” However, social media users were far from impressed. Amaal Mallik is the son of music composer Daboo Malik and nephew of musician Anu Malik.

People called out Amaal for dragging his father’s struggles into the argument and calling it a pathetic move.

What did Amaal say

In a recent episode, Amaal got into a heated debate about nepotism and the insider–outsider divide. Gaurav argued that while everyone has to work hard, those with industry connections often get their first opportunity far more easily than outsiders.

Gaurav remarked, "Jahan tumhara struggle shuru hota hai, wahaan hamara aspiration hai (Our aspirations lie where your struggle starts)”. To this, Amaal countered, “Ussi tarike se jaise ek common man khada hai Mehboob studio ke bahar, mera bhai aur mom khade rahe, koi difference nahi tha (My mom and my brother was standing outside the Mehboob studio as others do, there was no difference).”

Gaurav pointed out that Amaal’s family legacy made it easier for him to meet Salman Khan, whereas someone like him might take 20 years to get the same opportunity. Amaal, however, disagreed, insisting that every artist faces a similar kind of struggle. Malti also stepped in and noted that while hard work is universal, each person’s struggle is unique and shouldn’t be compared.

Gaurav also stressed that he was referring to the initial “foot in the door” moment, mentioning that it tends to be easier for those who belong to the industry compared to outsiders.

Amaal went on to defend his brother Armaan, detailing the struggles he faced. But Gaurav and Malti clarified that they weren’t dismissing his family’s hardships, but only referring to the privilege of getting that very first break.

At one point, Amaal responded to Malti saying that his father had failed in life. He said, "Mere papa ko kabhi Anu Malik ka support mila he nahi, hum reverse nepotism ke product hain sir. Daboo Malik was a failure and I have no problem in admitting it. My father failed. (My father didn’t get any support from Anu Malik. We are a product of reverse nepotism).”

Amaal Mallik, son of music composer Daboo Malik and nephew of musician Anu Malik, made his debut as a composer in 2014 with Jai Ho, contributing three songs to the Salman Khan-starrer. Though the film and its music didn’t make a big impact, Amaal went on to create tracks for films like Roy, Ek Paheli Leela, All Is Well, Hero, and Airlift, gradually cementing his place in the industry.

Internet reacts

Social media users weren’t impressed that Amaal brought up his father’s past setback to make a point on the reality show, calling him out for it.

One wrote, “Amaal insulted his own father and called him a failure on national TV just to prove his point and You said pure facts it means you agreed that father is a failure. BTW #GauravKhanna owned Amaal”, with another mentioning, “Calling own father a failure, Calling other persons ma a porn star, Insulting womanhood, Calling others naukars (servants), Snatching food plate and throwing it… And yes u shud feel so proud of Amaal disgusting Mallik. Walk of humiliation is what he does after the show.”

“Amaal Mallik you are pathetic To prove your own success, you labelled your own father a failure That was so disrespectful of you. What an expose of a disgraceful part of your personality,” one comment read. Another shared, “Very very shallow”.

One posted, “Shame on Amaal Mallik”, with one mentioning, “Amaal Mallik completely disrespected his own father on national television by saying, My father is a failure; he hasn’t achieved anything in his life.”

“Amaal Mallik didn’t feel any shame while saying that, but I felt ashamed just hearing it,” one comment read.

About Bigg Boss 19

In a surprise mid-week eviction, Mridul Tiwari was shown the exit after receiving the least number of live audience votes. Last week, Abhishek Bajaj and Neelam Giri were evicted. Now, the remaining contestants include Gaurav Khanna, Malti Chahar, Shehbaz Badesha, Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Farrhana Bhatt, and Pranit More. The finale of Bigg Boss 19 will reportedly be held on December 7. The show airs on JioCinema at 9 pm and on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.